Team leaders Chris Suarez and Ben Kinney built a $1 billion proptech unicorn. Now they’re planning to triple the company’s workforce by the end of next year. Be the smartest person in the room. Join us and thousands of real estate pros, virtually, for Connect Now today to stay ahead of the game and make new connections. Listen on the go, or pop your camera on to say hello. Plus, get access to the replays. Register now.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO