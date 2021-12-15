ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

PRAB to explpre universal scheduling openings for programs

cityofmiltonga.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilton’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets Thursday night to discuss having seasonal, universal registration openings – a proposal intended to expose more people to more programs while simplifying matters for families. The December 16 meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers (at...

NBC 29 News

Applications open for sister cities’ grant program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are open for Charlottesville Sister Cities’ grant program. Grants can be up to $4,000 for individuals, nonprofits, arts organizations, schools, and businesses. They’re awarded for activities that support the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission’s mission to promote understanding between the cities. Committee member...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cityofmiltonga.us

Planning Com. to discuss fencing, proposed Crabapple neighborhood

Milton’s Planning Commission will meet Wednesday evening to discuss a preliminary proposal for a downtown Crabapple subdivision and a series of text amendments related to auditoriums and fencing. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on December 16 in City Hall’s Council Chambers. People can attend in person or...
POLITICS
cityofmiltonga.us

Firefighters moving temporarily to Bethwell Community Center

Milton Fire-Rescue Department crews and equipment soon will move temporarily into the Bethwell Community Center off Hopewell Road, better positioning firefighters to serve residents in need. The Department has had its firefighters work from various fire stations since the demolition of Fire Station 42 earlier this year. The upcoming availability...
POLITICS
1350kman.com

Registration open for Riley County Protective Home Program

The registration period for upcoming certification training for the Riley County Protective Home Program has opened. The program, administered by Riley County Community Corrections, provides temporary placement of children in Police Protective Care as a result of abuse and/or neglect. Protective Homes, on very short notice, take in and care for children for up to 72 hours.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
towntalkradio.com

Brownfield ISD schedules Open House

Brownfield ISD has scheduled an Open House for Tuesday, December 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Throughout the day, there will be performances by BISD choirs, bands, and other groups. This Open House will be held at the Administration Building at 601...
BROWNFIELD, TX
Colorado State University

Additional holiday days added to University schedule in December

Editor’s note: The following message was sent on Dec. 6, 2021, to the CSU community. We are pleased to announce that Gov. Polis has granted additional days of paid leave over the holidays for all permanent, full-time and part-time state employees. The University will observe holidays by closing offices the...
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County School District #2 holiday programs schedule

December 7, 2021 — Schools in Green River are all having their Christmas programs this week and next. The elementary schools’ choral concerts will be at Green River High School. December 7 — Harrison Elementary: kindergarten, second, and fifth grades will begin at 6:30 p.m. First, third, and fourth-graders will...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Telegraph

Alton wreath program again open to public

ALTON – The 15th annual Wreaths Across America tradition will again be open to the public after not being able to last year because of COVID-19. This year's ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Alton National Cemetery. Margaret Hopkins, the local organizer for Wreaths Across America, said she is excited to "get back to normal".
ALTON, IL
The Daily Telegram

Tecumseh schools marketing budget approved by board of education

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh Public Schools is moving ahead with a brand new budget for its communications/marketing department, according to a news release. On Monday, the Tecumseh school board approved a budget of $30,000 for the communications/marketing department. This budget was part of the budget revision approved by the board. The marketing budget will run through the rest of the 2021-22 school year. ...
TECUMSEH, MI
doorcountydailynews.com

Habitat dedicates 45th home

The smiles shown by the Krueger family and other community members shined through cloudy skies and wet, windy weather on Wednesday as Door County Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 45th home. Volunteers built two homes simultaneously this summer, but construction supervisor Chuck Stone noted it was supply chain woes that pushed the completion date back approximately a month. That did not matter much to Melissa Krueger, who was appreciative to have a home for herself and her four children.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

174-Foot-Tall Ferris Wheel Could Highlight New Riverfront Development Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Ferris wheel at the edge of the Ohio River is part of a development plan before the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Thursday. The project would change the landscape of what some think is an underutilized riverfront. The URA is expected to give preliminary approval to a redevelopment project that would breathe life into a part of Pittsburgh torn apart by urban renewal decades ago. The project is called the Esplanade, a vision of Lucas Piatt, the CEO at Millcraft Investments. The area was once called Chateau, a neighborhood along the Ohio River that the construction of an elevated Ohio River...
PITTSBURGH, PA
tamaractalk.com

City-Owned Colony West Golf Revenue $518K Over Budget

City investments into the Colony West Golf Club are paying off. Total golf operations revenues for 2021 have exceeded the budget by $518K. Director of Parks and Recreation Greg Warner gave the city commission members an update of the club’s finances at the workshop on December 5. He said...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Denver

Council Weighs Controversial Uplands Development In Westminster On Beloved Local Land

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday night, Westminster’s City Council began the process of approving or denying a huge development that will cover some of the last big parcels of open land close to Denver. The property, belonging to the Pillar of Fire Church includes what’s known to many locally as “The Farm,” north of the old Westminster Castle. The Farm spans property from 84th to 88th Avenues between Federal and Lowell Boulevards. The castle and 100 acres around it would remain with the church. (credit: CBS) “It’s at a high point in the metro area. You have a 365 (view) of the...
WESTMINSTER, CO
somerset106.com

Operation UNITE Awarded $15,000 For Transitional Housing

Operation UNITE was awarded $15,000 from UnitedHealthcare that will be using for Kentuckians transitioning from residential substance-use treatment programs to sober living and transitional housing. Operation UNITE stands for Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education, and it is a non-profit corporation. Jamie Gilliam, Supervisor for Kentucky Help Statewide Call Center works first hand with those in recovery and says they are much more likely to relapse when they go right back to their normal habitat rather than the transitional housing. Courtney Maynard, Screening and Referral Specialist/Training Coordinator for Operation UNITE said Kentucky is on the forefront of fighting this epidemic. She said most states do not have a call center like ours. She said they’ve had over 5,000 individuals call and they’ve seen that increase as they’ve offered transitional housing. You can call the Kentucky Statewide Call Center at 833-859-4357.
ADVOCACY
CBS Denver

Denver City Council Takes Step Toward Approving $1 Billion Construction Request At DIA

DENVER (CBS4) – The Great Hall Project at Denver International Airport recently wrapped up Phase One and begun Phase Two. Airport officials now want $1 billion more from Denver City Council for Phase Three. On Wednesday, a Denver City Council committee met and approved the requests to expand the budget and prolong the completion date. (credit: CBS) The current contract currently sits at $770 million, but if city council approves the request, the total would increase to nearly $1.9 billion. The proposition also extends the final deadline for upgrades from the end of 2024 to the end of 2028. (credit: CBS) The original contract with Great...
DENVER, CO
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Cover-crop program application period open

The Illinois Department of Agriculture's cover crop program is accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis. The program, Fall Covers for Spring Savings, has funding available for 100,000 acres in 2022 after the 50,000 acres available in 2021 were claimed in the first 12 hours of the application period and 185,000 acres had been requested by the end of the application period.
AGRICULTURE

