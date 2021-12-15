PRAB to explpre universal scheduling openings for programs

Operation UNITE was awarded $15,000 from UnitedHealthcare that will be using for Kentuckians transitioning from residential substance-use treatment programs to sober living and transitional housing. Operation UNITE stands for Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education, and it is a non-profit corporation. Jamie Gilliam, Supervisor for Kentucky Help Statewide Call Center works first hand with those in recovery and says they are much more likely to relapse when they go right back to their normal habitat rather than the transitional housing. Courtney Maynard, Screening and Referral Specialist/Training Coordinator for Operation UNITE said Kentucky is on the forefront of fighting this epidemic. She said most states do not have a call center like ours. She said they’ve had over 5,000 individuals call and they’ve seen that increase as they’ve offered transitional housing. You can call the Kentucky Statewide Call Center at 833-859-4357.

