5 Restaurants in Midland That Are Sorely Missed

People in West Texas are the most generous, giving, and loving people in the world. Evidence of this happens every single day in my daily travels. Someone is always helping someone else. Doesn't matter if it's with a ride, a few dollars to get by, food delivery--you name it. And the holidays are NO EXCEPTION. This Friday at 8 pm--and going until 2 am... The generous folks at Torino's Pizza Bar--3303 N. Midkiff, Suite 110, in Midland--present an evening of great food, entertainment with LIVE music, and more all to benefit FOUR different LOCAL non-profit organizations helping kids and families right here in the Basin have a great Christmas!
Comments / 0