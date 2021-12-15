5 Restaurants in Midland That Are Sorely Missed

Having been in Midland now for 17 months, I'm still so excited when I come across a new restaurant or store that I haven't been to yet. I'm still in explore mode in my new area--so imagine my level of excitement when I came across The Ivy Cottage while out shopping with my wife! We absolutely love it because it's got a section for everyone! Every holiday is on display with unique items to make your home warm, inviting, and friendly--and stylish with great items to commemorate and represent the season! About a mile and a half or so off Loop 250 on Big Spring Street in Midland--just past Wadley--there is a world of shopping fun that awaits!

1 DAY AGO