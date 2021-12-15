ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

5 Restaurants in Midland That Are Sorely Missed

By Kevin Chase
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since I have lived here all my life, every now and then I look back at things we no longer have here in town and one of those things is restaurants where I used to eat. Gardski's - This was a restaurant that I believe was a national chain that opened...

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

An Amazing Unique Store I Found In Midland Texas

Having been in Midland now for 17 months, I'm still so excited when I come across a new restaurant or store that I haven't been to yet. I'm still in explore mode in my new area--so imagine my level of excitement when I came across The Ivy Cottage while out shopping with my wife! We absolutely love it because it's got a section for everyone! Every holiday is on display with unique items to make your home warm, inviting, and friendly--and stylish with great items to commemorate and represent the season! About a mile and a half or so off Loop 250 on Big Spring Street in Midland--just past Wadley--there is a world of shopping fun that awaits!
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Lubbock Pooch Pirate Steals Package of Milk Bones from Neighbor’s House [VIDEO]

It's a 'Dog Eat Dog World', and recently for one Lubbock doggie he couldn't wait to get one over on a neighboring canine. Resorting to becoming a 'pooch pirate' the dog in question recently pilfered a 10 pound bag of Milk Bone dog biscuits (10 pounds!) from a neighbor's front porch. Video of the daring, daytime theft of Milk Bones was posted to NextDoor and Tiktok.
LUBBOCK, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland/Odessa

Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. Here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland:. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Longest Street In Odessa Texas Is………

One thing is for sure in West Texas-traffic is definitely picking up around here. As oil prices remain pretty stead or go up-and oil companies are hiring and expanding once again-we're starting to feel it on the roads. Commercial and private traffic is increasing. Which begs the question--what actually IS the longest street in Odessa? Talking with someone at the Streets department on the phone--they agreed with me that it's probably 42nd street. There certainly never is a shortage of traffic during the day. They thought it could be a tie between 42nd and Andrews Highway.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Biggest Christmas Celebration In Texas Is In San Antonio [PHOTOS]

Last weekend we were able to be a part of the 'biggest Christmas celebration in Texas!' I had been hearing about how spectacular the Christmas lights at SeaWorld San Antonio are. I even see it this time every year on one of my friend's Snapchats as she visits every year. But this year I wanted to take my family, make memories and let me tell you, it did not disappoint!
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Ava!. She is a year...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Last 15 Earthquakes Here In The Permian Basin!

Is this becoming a normal thing here in West Texas? The Permian Basin was struck with 4 earthquakes in the past 24 hours as of Dec 16th, 2021. And yes, it does seem that in the last 2 to 3 years the earthquakes here in the Midland Odessa area have been on the uprise. So, what do the numbers say.? According to the earthquaketrack.com and USGS website here are the last 15 earthquakes we have had in the area.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Walmart Stores Aim To Go Full Self-Checkout By The End Of This Year

Several different people have told me about the self-checkout getting a bit out of hand at Walmart. Including Leo who said the Walmart in Midland was all self-check, like no one there to ring up your items. I thought yeah he's exaggerating a bit. (I never go to Midland Walmart so I wouldn't know tbh) But this past weekend I was out of town and hit up a Walmart. OMG.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Rusty Taco Is Coming To Midland

I love tacos! Who doesn't? We even gave it its own day, Taco Tuesday. I've had Fuzzy tacos, Twister tacos, Torchy's Tacos and even Pink Taco in Las Vegas once. (formerly in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-it has since closed) But I hear a new taco is coming to town, to Midland to be exact.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Christmas For Kids In Midland Odessa Made Better Thanks To YOU!

People in West Texas are the most generous, giving, and loving people in the world. Evidence of this happens every single day in my daily travels. Someone is always helping someone else. Doesn't matter if it's with a ride, a few dollars to get by, food delivery--you name it. And the holidays are NO EXCEPTION. This Friday at 8 pm--and going until 2 am... The generous folks at Torino's Pizza Bar--3303 N. Midkiff, Suite 110, in Midland--present an evening of great food, entertainment with LIVE music, and more all to benefit FOUR different LOCAL non-profit organizations helping kids and families right here in the Basin have a great Christmas!
MIDLAND, TX
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

