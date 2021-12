Oh, Soulja Boy. The American rapper has quite a turbulent relationship with the games industry, to put it lightly. As well as streaming on Twitch, back in 2018 he released his first console and handheld game system, (if you can really call them that, as they were basically just unbranded emulators). Since then, he’s gone on to claim that he himself is the reason Twitch is so popular, and has released even more dubious consoles onto the market. Oh, and he’s claimed he’s the new owner of Atari. Go big or go home, right?

