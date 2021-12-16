Man shot, killed near Kensington SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police confirm that one man has been shot and killed at a SEPTA station in Kensington, and investigators say the suspect in the killing who also fired at officers is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators said the man who was killed was shot near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and G Street, a block from the Allegheny SEPTA station, at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Two detectives with SEPTA Police responded and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who ran off. That suspect, who is in his 20s, was shot seven times during the gunfire. Police are working to identify him.

SEPTA confirmed none of their officers were hit.

The victim in the case was taken to Temple University Hospital and died around 4:10 p.m., according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities say the suspect was taken to the emergency room at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. SEPTA was attempting to identify him based on his clothing.