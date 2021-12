George Mylonakis is the CEO of BlockWRK, a management solution allowing companies to reward employees with crypto for meeting daily goals. “I'm going wherever they value loyalty the most,” declared Dwight in a 2005 episode of The Office. As is often said, there is truth in jest, and Dwight’s sentiment certainly rings true for the millions of workers trying to adjust to the post-pandemic work environment. A survey in March found that 34% of U.S. workers felt their work doesn't use their full potential. Meanwhile, 36% of U.S. workers reported to an earlier survey that their employers' actions since the pandemic started have made them feel disposable. While it is hard to estimate exactly how many Americans feel their employers don’t care about them, these figures are large enough that every employer should be paying close attention.

