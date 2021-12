NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the two states with the highest spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are New York and New Jersey. Fast-paced New York City is seeing a faster spread of the new Omicron variant, compared to the vast majority of the country, according to just-released CDC findings. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, not just the city, but all of New York and New Jersey ramping up cases of the variant. The CDC says the Omicron variant is detected in 3% of samples on average nationwide, but for New York and New Jersey, the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO