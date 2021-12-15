Excerpt: Mick Cronin on Myles Johnson, Cody Riley

LOS ANGELES -- UCLA coach Mick Cronin will miss the fourth-ranked Bruins' game against Alabama State on Wednesday night because of COVID-19 protocols. Associate head coach Darren Savino will serve as acting coach for the game. Program spokesman Alex Timiraos had no further comment on Cronin. The Bruins (8-1) will...
The Early Signing Period has brought a couple new commitments to LSU's 2022 class, and Lafayette Christian Academy defensive back Jordan Allen capped off the day with his announcement that he would be playing his college football in Baton Rouge. For the Tigers, it's a commitment that came together over...
The USC Trojans have seven commits in their class of 2022, ranking them No. 70 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. During this week’s Early Signing Period, new Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley made an appearance on Sirius XM’s Pac-12 Radio and talked about USC’s roster build.
NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
Napavine high school’s (Napavine, WA) three-star offensive tackle Keith Olson was one of the surprise early signing day additions to Utah’s 2022 class and he is another very welcomed addition to the class. He made it official and signed his letter of intent with the University of Utah.
The Pac-12 is a transformed conference moving into 2022 and the second National Signing Day. From the explosive move of Lincoln Riley to USC to the departure of Mario Cristobal after Oregon loss to Utah in the conference-title game, the Pac-12 enters a new era during the Early Signing Period.
Five-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defensive back Domani Jackson announced signed Friday with the USC Trojans. Jackson’s recruitment now comes full circle. He signs with the school he originally committed to before opening his recruitment back up this fall. He chose the Trojans in over Alabama and Michigan.
Oregon senior Jordan Happle is excited about the chance to end his career at Oregon with a win over Oklahoma in a big bowl game. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter,...
Texas Tech will attempt to advance its series advantage over Gonzaga to 4-0 when the Red Raiders take on the Bulldogs Saturday at noon in the Jerry Colangelo classic in Phoenix. The game will be televised on CBS. The last time the two schools met, Texas Tech sprang the upset...
Here are some notes from Husky basketball head coach Mike Hopkins' Friday press conference... Hopkins said it's been a rough stretch, but they are excited to get back being able to play and that everyone is healthy. On dealing with the long layoff, Hopkins said the first thing was about...
Duke Basketball will host Elon University on Saturday afternoon in the culmination of a five day span that featured three opponents. The Phoenix, who will enter the game sporting a 3-8 overall record, are the third team scheduled to fave the Blue Devils on Saturday after the original opponent Cleveland State canceled earlier this week due to COVID concerns. Following that amendment to the schedule Duke raced to find a replacement opponent and settled on Loyola Maryland before that program was also forced to cancel due to COVID issues.
