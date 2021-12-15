ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excerpt: Mick Cronin on Myles Johnson, Cody Riley

By Mike Regalado
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this snippet from UCLA head coach Mick Cronin's...

3 more Rams placed on COVID reserve; UCLA coach Mick Cronin sidelined

LOS ANGELES - The coronavirus pandemic continued to have an impact on Los Angeles sports teams Wednesday, with the Rams placing three more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin forced out of Wednesday evening's game due to health protocols. Rams linebacker Justin Hollins and...
Coach Mick Cronin to miss Alabama State game because of COVID-19 protocols

The Bruins are set to have a different look on the sidelines Wednesday night. Coach Mick Cronin will not coach No. 4 UCLA men’s basketball’s (8-1, 2-0 Pac-12) home game versus Alabama State (1-9) because of COVID-19 protocols. Darren Savino, the Bruins’ associate head coach, will take Cronin’s place against the Hornets.
Jordan Allen commits to LSU on Signing Day

The Early Signing Period has brought a couple new commitments to LSU's 2022 class, and Lafayette Christian Academy defensive back Jordan Allen capped off the day with his announcement that he would be playing his college football in Baton Rouge. For the Tigers, it's a commitment that came together over...
College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
UteZone Signing Day Profile: Keith Olson

Napavine high school’s (Napavine, WA) three-star offensive tackle Keith Olson was one of the surprise early signing day additions to Utah’s 2022 class and he is another very welcomed addition to the class. He made it official and signed his letter of intent with the University of Utah.
Myles Brennan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Fifth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan announced Thursday morning he will return to LSU after entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this season.
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Gonzaga

Texas Tech will attempt to advance its series advantage over Gonzaga to 4-0 when the Red Raiders take on the Bulldogs Saturday at noon in the Jerry Colangelo classic in Phoenix. The game will be televised on CBS. The last time the two schools met, Texas Tech sprang the upset...
Mike Hopkins Friday Press Conference Notes

Here are some notes from Husky basketball head coach Mike Hopkins' Friday press conference... Hopkins said it's been a rough stretch, but they are excited to get back being able to play and that everyone is healthy. On dealing with the long layoff, Hopkins said the first thing was about...
No.2 Duke will welcome Elon on Saturday afternoon in final non-conference game of the season

Duke Basketball will host Elon University on Saturday afternoon in the culmination of a five day span that featured three opponents. The Phoenix, who will enter the game sporting a 3-8 overall record, are the third team scheduled to fave the Blue Devils on Saturday after the original opponent Cleveland State canceled earlier this week due to COVID concerns. Following that amendment to the schedule Duke raced to find a replacement opponent and settled on Loyola Maryland before that program was also forced to cancel due to COVID issues.
