"The Toyota EVs in the past I was not interested in," said Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Company, who also mentioned the old Toyota RAV4 EV specifically in response to a press question. Hey now, one of those RAV4 EVs (there were three, in case you forgot) boasted Tesla power! But you get the idea Toyota is coming around to a new push for electric vehicles next to its longstanding favoritism toward hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Mr. Toyoda announced a new electric vehicle strategy that includes 30 EV models by 2030, ten of which will arrive by 2025.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO