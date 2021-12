The LAYER x Resonate LightVision headset helps to create a calm state of mind by using a combination of vibration, sound and light over the course of 20-minute sessions. While there are many headsets that can be used for the purposes of meditation, this one sets itself apart with colors that cast light on the wearer's face when in use, which provides an indication that the person should not be disturbed. Additionally, unlike some designs that are cumbersome and goggle-like, this headset has a softer design that makes it look more like a sleep mask.

