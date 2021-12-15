ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning’s Fatesworn DLC Gets Epic Launch Trailer

By Dylan Chaundy
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd almost a decade after 38 Studios’ original release, we finally have the long-awaited expansion to 2012’s acclaimed action-RPG! Yes, Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning: Fatesworn is available to purchase now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One for $19.99 / €19.99 / £17.99. Accompanying the release...

twinfinite.net

Twinfinite

The Matrix Resurrections Gets One More Epic Trailer Ahead of its Premiere

The Matrix Resurrections is set to make its debut in theaters later this month, and Warner Brothers has released one final trailer to get fans hyped up before its release. You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:. From the previously released trailers, it was obvious that we...
MOVIES
hardcoregamer.com

After The Fall Gets Launch Trailer

Vertigo Games has released the launch title for the upcoming VR title After The Fall. The game will release on December 9th for PlayStation VR and Meta Quest 2 platforms along with Steam. This VR survival action FPS comes from the creators of Arizona Sunshine as both four player co-op and PVP will take place across the frozen remains of a 1980s inspired Los Angeles. The team also revealed its post launch roadmap and details for the first content called Frontrunner Season. This is free for purchases of the launch edition of After The Fall and includes four new maps, new modes, new weapons and more. You can see a run down of the game below along with the launch trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Aiko's Choice, the standalone expansion that is available today on PC for the real-time stealth tactics game, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The expansion features a previously untold tale centered around the character, Aiko, and brings three full-fledged main missions, set in brand-new environments, and three shorter interlude missions. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko´s Choice focuses on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a geisha. While Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind, her former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her friends—a group of deadly assassins—she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Loop Hero' Animated Launch Trailer Features The Game's Incredible Soundtrack

If you have paid attention to news related to the Game Awards that will be happening today this may not be the first time you have heard of Four Quarters latest indie RPG Loop Hero which has received a nomination for Best Indie game. Since launching for PC, the single-player videogame has been met with incredible success–with over 500.000 copies sold on the very first week.
VIDEO GAMES
Grant Kirkhope
TechSpot

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection remaster gets January 28 launch date and new trailer

In a nutshell: Sony Interactive Entertainment has published a new trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Announced earlier this year during the PlayStation Showcase presentation, Legacy of Thieves bundles 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy, a standalone expansion to Uncharted 4 that landed a year later. Both are being remastered and are heading to the PlayStation 5 and PC, albeit without their multiplayer modes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season DLC character Kaede Takagaki launches December 9

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season paid downloadable content “Catalog Vol. 3: Luminous Azure” will launch on December 9 and includes Kaede Takagaki, the first of three planned additional idols, publisher Bandai Namco and developer ILCA announced. The companies also announced that the “Southern Area” of its gradually expanding free update “All...
COMICS
nintendosoup.com

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC Launches June 30th 2022

After much anticipation, Studio MDHR has announced the release date for Cuphead‘s Delicious Last Course DLC. The DLC is set to launch on June 30th 2022 for Switch and other consoles. A trailer has also been shared, which gives us our first proper look at gameplay. Check it out...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Free Garfield DLC Launches This December

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have officially announced the first DLC character coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The new fighter is none other than the gluttonous feline Garfield who will be released as free DLC for the game on December 9th for most platforms, and sometime later in the month for Switch.
COMICS
GAMINGbible

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered’ Is Getting Free DLC

We’re already pretty hyped about the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as I expect many of you are too. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is only about a week away from release and to celebrate its launch, Insomniac is getting in on the hype. The developer made both Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales, and in appreciation of the new movie, it's adding some DLC to Spider-Man Remastered.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Rumour: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets Surprise DLC This Month, 2022 Expansion Is 40 Hours Long

We didn't think we'd be writing about juicy rumours for Assassin's Creed Valhalla over a year after its release, but that's just how things have panned out for Ubisoft's hugely successful open worlder. According to in-the-know games reporter Tom Henderson, Valhalla is getting a surprise DLC this month, which could be announced at The Game Awards on Friday. And it really would be a surprise, because the Assassin's Creed Valhalla season pass never mentioned a third DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Ever Forward launch trailer

PM Studios has published a launch trailer for Ever Forward, an adventure puzzle game that’s just landed on Switch. We have the following overview of the game straight from its eShop listing:. Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game – it is the story of Maya. Maya is lost in...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Life is Strange: True Colors brings its tale to Switch, gets launch trailer

After being delayed from its initial September release, Life is Strange: True Colors has finally launched for the Nintendo Switch today. To mark the occasion, Square Enix has released a new trailer. The sequel features an all-new main character with the power to see emotion as colors and all of...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Trek to Yomi Gets Stunning Gameplay Trailer, Launches in 2022

It’s been a while since we heard about Trek to Yomi, the black and white samurai epic that was announced way back at E3 2019. Being co-developed by video game developer Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog, while also being published by indie powerhouse Devolver Digital, Trek to Yomi made some waves at the time of its reveal, with its striking visuals and excellent composition. Now, we have a better idea for when the title will release, 2022. The game also received a brand new gameplay trailer, which gives us a glimpse into how the game plays, as well as some absolutely beautiful visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Super Animal Royale Season 2 Brings Plenty of Fur and Fixes

Pretty soon the second season of the adorable free-to-play Super Animal Royale will be available to play, along with a Christmas-themed return of the Bwoking Dead LTM (limited-time mode). If you just want the Super Animal Royale season 2 highlights, the Modus Games site lays them out as:. Season 2...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Square Enix's Forspoken Game Trailer Teases May 24 Launch

Square Enix debuted a new trailer for its Forspoken game during The Game Awards event on Thursday. The trailer announces the game's May 24 release date for PlayStation 5 and PC. The game's console exclusivity period ends two years after the game's release. Sony describes the story:. Mysteriously transported from...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Forspoken Will Get Prequel DLC in Winter 2022 Focusing on the Game’s Villains

During The Game Awards 2021, Square Enix and Luminous Productions gave players a glimpse into the main antagonists of Forspoken. Each of the Tantas, who are the former rulers of Athia, feature a specific trait or virtue. In a new PlayStation Blog post, Luminous Productions’ Creative Producer Raio Mitsuno explained some of these Tantas and how they came to be. Furthermore, Mitsuno also revealed that Forspoken prequel DLC is planned for release in Winter 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

