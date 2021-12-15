Ald. Carrie Austin Slumps Over During Chicago City Council Meeting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced a new policy to remove pre-employment drug tests and alcohol screenings from Baltimore City jobs. The change will affect non-safety sensitive positions, meaning the new law will not cover jobs in which employees must use their full unimpaired skills to avoid a danger, like operating heavy machinery or driving. The policy, known as Administrative Manual Policy 205-8. was approved by the Board of Estimates, and is slated to go into effect immediately. Besides helping fill city service positions, the decision to scrap pre-employment screenings is in line with Scott’s campaign promise to remove inequitable barriers...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO