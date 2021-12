Spiritfarer, which developer Thunder Lotus Games refers to as “a cozy management game about dying,” impressed quite a few players when it came out last year. Reviews from both professional critics and fans praised its art style, comfy vibe, and sentimental value, and the Steam reviews in particular speak of the game incredibly highly. Naturally, the success of Spiritfarer has led to the developers slowly adding updates to the game, all of which introduce a new character for players to learn about and bond with. And now, the final update for Spiritfarer, which the developers call the Jackie and Daria Update, will become available for free on December 13.

