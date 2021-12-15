ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, IL

Alpine Coaster coming to Aerie's Resort

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A high speed sledding attraction is coming to the Metro East.

Aerie’s Resort's Alpine Coaster will be the first of its kind in Illinois. Riders will board a two-person coaster and ride along the wooded hillside reaching speeds of up to 25 miles per hour.

“We are so excited to bring a world-class attraction to Illinois and Grafton,” said Sandy Lorton, co-owner of Aerie’s Resort. “The Alpine Coaster has been something we have wanted to build at Aerie’s for several years and now that dream is a reality."

The attraction is expected to open in September 2022.

