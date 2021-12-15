ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Bravo! Architecture students transform a kitchen staple into furniture design

By Charlene Oldham
stlmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor one recent assignment, Stephen Leet, professor of architecture in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, asked graduate students enrolled in his Design Culture course to construct model chairs with a material commonly found in kitchens and children’s craft classes, and less...

www.stlmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This modular furniture system designed for kids is built to be play-friendly!

My NooK is a modular furniture system designed for kids to use as their own customizable playground, with plenty of modules and colors to choose from. You don’t have to have kids to know they make a playground of every room in the house. The cushions are boulders, the lampposts are trees, and the floor, of course, is lava. We’ve all been that age when anything goes, no holds barred. Designed by Olivia and Patrick Rudomino, My NooK is an expandable and customizable furniture system that was created to quench the need for play.
HOME & GARDEN
architectureartdesigns.com

Nordic Kitchen With Black Furniture And Appliances

It is not the most common color for appliances, but well combined with dark-colored furniture, they make kitchens very chic spaces. It is a surprising choice of colors, these furniture in a very dark gray, with a black refrigerator, oven, and extractor hood, are completely unified without highlighting and form a very unique set. It is appreciated to see how daring some are, it recreates the view even if it happens not to be your choice.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
thespruce.com

9 Furniture Trends Designers Expect to See in 2022

While most people are making their 2022 resolutions, we’re looking toward this coming year with something else in mind: All the design and decor trends we can’t wait to see take over spaces everywhere in the new year. In anticipation (and to get ahead of the trends), we...
INTERIOR DESIGN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ RoehrSchmitt Architecture adds principal of interior design

Stacy Holm has joined Minneapolis-based RoehrSchmitt Architecture LLC as principal of interior design. This is a new role at RoehrSchmitt as the firm expands its existing interiors practice, while continuing its 15-year legacy of developing lasting partnerships and delivering design as a strategic asset. Holm will lead the interior design...
INTERIOR DESIGN
weandthecolor.com

Furniture Design and Construction Online Course for Beginners

With this Domestika online course, you can learn the essential steps for designing, planning, and building wooden furniture in your own signature style. Many people would like to add a more personal touch to their homes but mostly there is a lack of manual skills and the necessary knowledge. If you want to say goodbye to generic furniture, this online course by Patricio Ortega of artisan furniture workshop Maderística will help you to learn the skills to create custom furniture.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Disco Balls and Design: The Architectural Performance of Night Clubs

Disco Balls and Design: The Architectural Performance of Night Clubs. For decades, cities around the world have been promoting their nightlife scene and the designed spaces in which these activities occur. Occasionally hidden away from the hustle and bustle, offering a sort of escapism from the day-to-day-routine behind red velvet ropes and intense security measures, or sometimes proudly on display for people from all walks of life to congregate and spend the evening under the glisten of a disco ball or flashing lights, nightclubs are an example of how fashion, culture, and societal norms influence an often overlooked and underground side of architecture.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture Design#Kitchens#Washington University#Design Culture
inregister.com

A designer’s quick tips for modernizing antique furniture

A lot of parents and grandparents pass on their furniture to the next generation. And while inherited home goods can be extremely useful when trying to save some money, they don’t always speak to the latest trends. Even so, local decorators like Shane Griffin have a number of tips and tricks for refurbishing old furniture to fit a more contemporary style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
sprudge.com

Colombian Artist Rosana Escobar Transforms Green Coffee Bags Into Furniture

2021 has been the year of the burlap coffee bag. Whereas in the past, we’ve seen jute used to transport green coffee get a second life as handbags and satchels and even stuffed animals, 2021 was when the jute bag got its shine. First it was the stunningly colorful green coffee bags from exporter Raw Material and then later in the year burlap found its way into maybe the greatest coffee sneaker ever made. And now, one artist is completely rethinking the textile, transforming the often-rough coffee bag material into soft furniture.
DESIGN
Dezeen

Architecture

Fashion brand Balenciaga has opened its first retail location in Berlin, which continues the brand's Raw Architecture aesthetic and boasts monolithic concrete slabs and distressed surfaces. Located in Charlottenberg in western Berlin within the Grade II-listed Haus Cumberland building, the store occupies 296-square-metres across the ground floor. In sharp contrast...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
KVOE

Major transformation underway at Designs by Sharon

Over the next year, Designs By Sharon will have a significant transformation on its exterior — and the floor above it will have a new look on the interior. Panels on the front of the building’s second floor started coming down Friday after being in place since 1970. Designs by Sharon owner Sharon Ewing says she’s wanted to start on this project for years.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

Parisian Furniture Family Bets on Craftsmanship and Modular Design

The Mah Jong sofa is usually seen in photographs of eclectic, ultra-luxury living rooms in an array of eccentric patterns and colors. Boxy and low to the ground, the Mah Jong starts as humbly as a single sofa. It can be combined and arranged with many other sofa, armchair and ottoman components to seat 20 or more people. This year, its maker, Roche Bobois, celebrates 50 years of selling the Mah Jong sofa. The collection still exudes exclusivity, as it’s the only collection for which shoppers must inquire about pricing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC13 Houston

Living Designs Furniture is here to customize your home furnishings!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. We are excited to showcase a local business that specializes in creating the perfect funriture to fit your home! On December 21 we will highlight Living Designs Furniture. This company believes in helping you create customized furniture that reflects your unique personality and lifestyle. They understand that your home is your sanctuary and your furniture is a key aspect of what brings your family together and keeps you comfortable and supported.This is why they prioritize the principles of quality and value over quantity and profit. Living Designs Furniture takes every step necessary to deliver best-in-class furniture crafted just for you, your homespace, and all the living that happens in it. They have the latest trends available in their showroom to spark your inspiration. Whether you are looking for the perfect couch, sectional, headboard, upholstered bed frame, sofa or chair; they can help you create it from frame to fabric. Find the perfect piece of furniture for your home without the limitations of other retailers and you can shop the stshowroom inventory or work with our team to make a piece of your very own.
HOUSTON, TX
fredonia.edu

Student class projects impress furniture entrepreneur

The course ARTS 390 Special Topics: Woodworking certainly lived up to its name. George Theofilactidis, who founded specialty furniture maker El Greco Woodworking, Inc., more than 45 years ago, visited the class recently to see prototypes created by students using mostly blocks of wood that his company donates to SUNY Fredonia’s sculpture program.
FREDONIA, NY
Dezeen

Noo.ma designs adaptable storage furniture made from recycled materials

Polish startup Noo.ma has designed Mod Media Furniture, a sideboard with interchangeable storage modules that can be reconfigured to suit the user's needs. Noo.ma's Mod Media Furniture comes with a choice of storage module inserts including open shelves, closed shelves, and drawers. Each module can be rearranged, repaired and replaced to give the furniture piece a longer lifecycle.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

University of Sydney presents 10 architecture and design projects

A digital platform designed to support victims of abuse and an app that aims to help older people socialise online more easily are included in Dezeen's latest school show from students at the University of Sydney. Also featured is a project that imagines an architectural response to the 2011 Japan...
VISUAL ART
roi-nj.com

Architectural group Spiezle designs new digital learning commons for next generation of Rutgers students

Spiezle Architectural Group announced the completion of the new Digital Learning Commons at the Rutgers University Archibald S. Alexander Library. Located on the College Avenue Campus in New Brunswick, the library is the campus’ main social sciences and humanities center of study. It is also home to Special Collections, University Archives and the East Asian Library.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
yankodesign.com

Kitchen Appliances designed to eliminate food waste + transform your kitchen into a zero waste space!

Food Wastage has become a serious problem these days. In fact, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, one-third of the food produced in the world is wasted. This is primarily because we ourselves fail to understand how much food we consume, or we don’t know how to recycle or reuse the food that has been left over from previous meals. However, this is an issue that designers have been paying immense attention to nowadays. In an attempt to combat food wastage and to promote zero waste living, they have been coming up with innovative kitchen appliances! These products provide unique solutions to curb the wastage of food on a daily basis. They make zero waste living a reality. From a kitchen appliance that converts all your food waste into nutrient-rich soil, to a unique triangle-shaped food-waste processor – these kitchen appliances are all you need to end food wastage in your home once and for all!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy