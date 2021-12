Chicago Cubs’ Joe Pepitone is show [sic] here as he bats against the New York Mets. Pepitone was acquired on waivers by the Cubs (from the Astros) in July 1970, . Pepitone hit well for the Cubs in 1970 and 1971, then he got into a contract dispute and “retired” in 1972, only to come back at the end of May. Leo Durocher had supported Pepitone, a colorful guy (as Durocher had fancied himself during his playing days), but after Durocher was fired, Whitey Lockman wasn’t as big a Pepitone booster and Joe’s performance suffered. Eventually they traded him to the Braves for Andre Thornton in May 1973.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO