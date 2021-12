This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Tis the season of giving, and thus it’s a great time to evaluate the many ways we give to others who are in desperate need. For instance, a few years ago I made a video about how you should reconsider giving your money to Salvation Army because they hate gay people. That video is still getting comments today from people saying the Salvation Army helped them, to which I say “I congratulate you for not being noticeably gay and/or not interacting with the leadership of the Salvation Army who send people to conversion camps, support anti-gay legislation, and say gay people should be put to death.” You can learn more by watching that video, including information about the “Skeleton Army,” which was a bunch of guys who objected to the Salvation Army’s support of prohibition.

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO