Introduced a little over a year ago, Google TV continues to expand its reach into more homes with devices like the Chromecast with Google TV and new TV sets that are powered by the interface. One area where Google TV was lacking was in the live TV department, as you were forced to rely on third-party apps. But with an upcoming update, that’s all about to change as Google TV and Pluto TV have partnered up to provide over 300 live TV channels.

