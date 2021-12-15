ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Rev. Al: Democrats need to make voting rights a priority or risk losing voters

MSNBC
 3 days ago

www.msnbc.com

chris pye
1d ago

it's so comical the voter laws apply exactly the same to Republicans as they do Democrats. But for some reason Democrats have a difficult time doing it but Republicans don't. What does that tell you?

del gower
1d ago

I thought he was going to say, give all black people,a hundred thousand dollars, to hire tutoring,so they could learn to get an ID and vote on election day

Guest
1d ago

That’s right because the only ones who are going to vote for you are the people that you get free stuff too and that would be the Democrats

MSNBC

As voting rights pressure mounts, Sinema retreats to incoherent filibuster support

Facing heightened calls to support voting rights legislation, conservative Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and her staff have resorted to empty words. The Arizona senator is a staunch supporter of the filibuster despite all the evidence — past and present — that it’s often used by racists to thwart civil rights legislation. Not wanting to be viewed as one of those racists, she’s tried the impossible balancing act of backing the filibuster and claiming to support voting rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV-TV

Warnock calls on Democrats to change rules to pass voting rights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A push from the Biden administration to make voting rights a priority may be in response to pressure from Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock. The Democrat recently made a passionate speech on the Senate floor as rules were suspended so the debt ceiling bill could be passed. It was a one-time change that Warnock says should be used to debate and pass voting rights.
SAVANNAH, GA
mediaite.com

No Bueno: Poll Says ‘Latinx’ Term Hurts Democrats, 30 Percent of Hispanic Voters Say They’re Less Likely to Vote for a Politician Who Uses It

Using the term “Latinx” isn’t just ineffective, but is actively offending a significant portion of Hispanic voters, a poll by a Democratic firm has found, with only 2 percent of respondents saying they use the word to identify themselves and 30 percent saying they would be less likely to support a politician or political organization that used it.
ELECTIONS
Shore News Network

Crime Is So Bad In New York, Even Democratic Voters Think It’s A Top Priority: POLL

Democratic and Republican voters want New York’s main legislative focus in 2022 to be fighting crime, according to a new Siena College Research Institute poll. Roughly 25% of Independents, Republicans and Democrats agreed that crime should be the top focus of the state’s legislative session in 2022, according to the survey. Crime has been on the rise across the country, specifically in New York, where it became the leading issue in the New York City mayoral race.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Globe

Senate Democrats renew focus on voting rights as domestic policy bill stalls and filibuster changes are considered

Senate Democrats are scrambling to find a way to pass voting rights legislation they have portrayed as necessary to protect democracy in the coming weeks amid increasing pressure to counter Republican changes to election laws in key states and as progress on the domestic policy bill they have made their top legislative priority for months has stalled.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Democrats changing the rules of the game: Will Cain

"Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain claimed that Democrats are "changing the rules" of the electoral game in his opening monologue Wednesday. BIDEN TO DNC HOLIDAY PARTY: 'WE'RE GOING TO WIN IN 2022'. WILL CAIN: Build Back Better did not make the finish line; it stumbled right at the ribbon....
BUSINESS
Washington Post

More than 100 House Democrats urge Biden to implement changes in Cuba policy

More than half of House Democrats urged President Biden on Thursday to implement promised changes in Cuba policy, such as removing Trump-era restrictions on travel and remittances to the island by U.S. citizens and residents and loosening impediments to humanitarian assistance. In a letter, 114 lawmakers, most from the liberal...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden, Dems 'vehemently disagree' with Senate parliamentarian rejecting immigration proposal

White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed frustration on behalf of President Biden's administration Friday after the Senate parliamentarian rejected the Democrats' immigration reform proposal from their $2 trillion policy package. "Well, the decision by the parliamentarian is deeply disappointing and relegates millions to an uncertain and frightening future," Psaki...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

