Rev. Al: Democrats need to make voting rights a priority or risk losing voters

Democratic and Republican voters want New York’s main legislative focus in 2022 to be fighting crime, according to a new Siena College Research Institute poll. Roughly 25% of Independents, Republicans and Democrats agreed that crime should be the top focus of the state’s legislative session in 2022, according to the survey. Crime has been on the rise across the country, specifically in New York, where it became the leading issue in the New York City mayoral race.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO