ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

MLS champion NYCFC to split home games among 3 sites

By Associated Press
KESQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer champion New York City FC will be on the move while at home...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees shockingly sign former Gold Glove and All-Star outfielder during lockout

These sneaky minor-league deals during the MLB lockout … they can maybe make a difference! Maybe. On Thursday, as New York Yankees fans have been dying for any bit of fun baseball news surrounding their team, it was revealed on the team’s transaction page that they added a former All-Star and Gold Glover while big-league transactions are suspended.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nycfc#Home Games#New York City Fc#Yankee Stadium#Ap#Mets#The New York Mets
CBS Boston

Complete 2022 New England Revolution Schedule Announced

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here. Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Sign Defender DeJuan Jones To Three-Year Contract Extension

FOXBORO (CBS) — DeJuan Jones will be a part of the Revolution defense for the foreseeable future. Jones has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, New England announced Wednesday. The contract also includes an additional club option year for the 2025 season. Jones is coming off a stellar 2021 season where he finished fifth in MLS Defender of the Year voting. The 24-year-old registered career highs with 31 appearances, three goals, and five assists as he helped the Revolution set the all-time MLS points record and lift the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield. Jones’ three goals and five helpers...
MLS
KESQ

Ariel Lassiter acquired by MLS’s Miami in trade with Houston

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Costa Rican forward Ariel Lassiter was acquired by Miami’s Major League Soccer team from Houston for $100,000 in general allocation money. Miami will pay $50,000 each in 2022 and 2023, and additional money conditioned to performance. Lassier is a dual national who also has U.S. citizenship. He has played for the LA Galaxy, Costa Rica’s Alajuelense and Houston. He had three goals in 16 regular-season games in 2020 and none in 19 games this season, just four of them starts.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9. One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6. In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season. In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season. The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín. On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota. To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here.
MLS
KESQ

Covid leads to NFL, NHL postponements, NCAA delays and cancellations

Covid-19 is causing headaches for professional leagues and university sports programs, who find themselves faced with having to reschedule games or find new opponents in the upcoming days. The postponements and cancellations come as coronavirus cases rise throughout the country and an increasing number of players are asked to quarantine...
NFL
CBS Boston

Revolution To Face Cavaly AS In Concacaf Champions League Round Of 16

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16. The match will take place sometime between February 15-17 (Leg 1), followed by the home return leg at Gillette Stadium between Feb. 22-24 (Leg 2). New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga, and the club’s first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008. The...
MLS
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. - Cricket - -- Covid has forced the cancellation of the one-day series between Pakistan and the West Indies.
NFL
KESQ

Young overcomes neck injury, Hawks beat Magic 111-99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young played through a minor neck injury to score 28 points, John Collins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 111-99 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak. Young left for the locker room late in the third quarter after Cole Anthony hit him with a shoulder in the face on an offensive foul. Young was deemed to have a neck cramp and returned with 5:31 remaining after Orlando got to 104-84. Atlanta won its fifth consecutive road game — a feat made more impressive by the fact that it opened the season 1-8 away from home. Terrence Ross scored 18 points for Orlando.
NBA
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles minor league Rule 5 pick Cole Uvila excited to see ‘where this relationship takes me’

Long before Cole Uvila envisioned himself as a pitcher capable of reaching the cusp of the major leagues, he was a teenager enamored with FanGraphs and all the information the popular baseball statistics and analysis site had to offer his fandom. Nearly a decade later, as a blossoming right-handed reliever in the Texas Rangers organization, Uvila was featured in a FanGraphs article dubbing him a ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy