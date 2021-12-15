ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19 [Photos]

By BreAnna Holmes
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As of Monday, the United States has lost 800,000 Americans from COVID-19 after almost two years in this global pandemic. On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156 confirmed deaths. This total is more than in any other country in the world (Brazil is second on the list with 616,000 deaths).

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other bipartisan leaders attended this ceremony. The night before President Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, a ceremony was held at the Lincoln Memorial to remember the 400,000 who had died of COVID-19. The death toll has doubled since then.

Take a look some of the images from the moment silence below…

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19 [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4fr4_0dNxRTCm00

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: A staffer places battery powered candles on the floor ahead of a ceremonial moment of silence for the 800,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / via Getty Images)

2. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGQFU_0dNxRTCm00

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) joins fellow members of the House and Senate in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before holding a vigil on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The senators and representatives observed a moment of silence for the 800,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

3. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yd4T4_0dNxRTCm00

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: Members of the House and Senate pick up their electric candles before joining a vigil outside the U.S. Capitol on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The senators and representatives observed a moment of silence for the 800,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

4. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcxSJ_0dNxRTCm00

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: (2nd L-R) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) join fellow members of the House and Senate for a vigil at the U.S. Capitol on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The senators and representatives held electric candles as they observed a moment of silence for the 800,000 Americans who have died of the coronavirus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

5. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EegT6_0dNxRTCm00

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and lawmakers participate in a moment of silence for the 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cases in the United States continue to rise amidst the holiday season and the Omicron variant. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

6. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323vh4_0dNxRTCm00

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) participate in a moment of silence for the 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cases in the United States continue to rise amidst the holiday season and the Omicron variant. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

7. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWGzr_0dNxRTCm00

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) participates in a moment of silence for the 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cases in the United States continue to rise amidst the holiday season and the Omicron variant. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

8. Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For 800,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhHwe_0dNxRTCm00

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: Lawmakers participate in a moment of silence for the 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19 on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cases in the United States continue to rise amidst the holiday season and the Omicron variant. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Fox News

Kamala Harris interview with Charlamagne Tha God gets heated after he asks who 'real' president is

Vice President Kamala Harris bristled Friday after TV host Charlamagne Tha God asked her who the nation's "real" president is. "I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God’s Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin's opposition to liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

AOC says it's 'delusional' to think Democrats will get reelected without liberal priorities like student debt

If Democrats think they're going to get reelected, they're "delusional," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a Twitter post Friday. The New York Democrat claimed that the party's failure to push through progressive priorities like student debt and the child tax credit, set to lapse at the end of the year means the party will likely lose its congressional majorities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moment Of Silence#Washington Dc#Americans#House#Lincoln#Getty Images#Capitol Rotunda
News Talk 1490

Senate Confirms Rahm Emanuel As Ambassador To Japan In Late Night Vote Ahead Of Holiday Break

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Under the cover of night, the Senate moved to confirm one of the most controversial nominees this year. Rahm Emanuel will officially become the U.S. ambassador to Japan. With many senators already departed for the holiday break, the Senate voted 48-21 to confirm Emanuel. Thirty-one senators did not vote.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Nearly a third of Republicans say they will never get vaccinated, new poll finds

At least 30 per cent of Republicans say they may never get a Covid-19 vaccine and only one per cent will get inoculated as soon as possible, according to a new poll by the Monmouth University released on Wednesday.This was in sharp contrast with Democrats — only two per cent said they were likely to never get the jab.About 54 per cent Republicans confirmed that they have received the Covid-19 vaccine, while a whopping 96 per cent Democrats said they are already vaccinated, the poll confirmed.The study titled “National: Most Americans ‘worn out’ by Covid” showed that a large chunk...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Brazil
Colorado Newsline

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy