The rains earlier this week have created some substantial mud and debris flows into and around Wilderness Park. As expected, no damage was done to the residential area above the park, but the burn areas definitely released topsoil, trees, rocks, and other debris that have created mud flows that are estimated at 10 feet high in some areas. The park is fully inaccessible at this time, since water and mud are flowing over the roadway into the parking lot. We don’t believe there is any substantial damage to any structures in the park, but the mud will create very costly repair costs.

MONROVIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO