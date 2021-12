I know exactly what people my age are thinking right now; Who's that? That's exactly what I was thinking when I was told to check out the Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive Site that overlooks the Boothill in Billings. And, when you arrive there, it's nothing more than a small monument to a man I'd never heard of. When you look deeper, however, you find out about a man who was a well-respected military veteran and lover of Big Sky Country. Let's take a look at his life.

