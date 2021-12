Everton boss Rafa Benitez has sung the praises of Jonjoe Kenny. The fullback was called up for Everton's draw at Chelsea in midweek. Benitez said: "I have a special appreciation for Jonjoe, because he knows - we had a conversation at the beginning, we had a conversation a couple of months ago and we had a conversation last week, talking about how well he trains, how professional he is, how good he is with his team-mates every time and he knows exactly his situation.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO