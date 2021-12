Several European countries are preparing to impose further restrictions on travel and socialising in an effort to stem surging Omicron Covid-19 cases. Germany, Ireland and Denmark are all considering new or tighter rules in the days before Christmas festivities kick off in earnest, following the footsteps of France, which closed its borders this week to most non-resident Brits.Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that in the face of a “cruel virus,” the government had no choice but to consider unpopular measures including early closing times for bars and restaurants.“We’re all feeling anger, frustration, dismay, depression, but that cannot deflect...

