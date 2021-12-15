ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mike Gorman Joins Toucher & Rich // Esoteric from Czarface // T&R Best of 2021 Continues… – 12/15 (Hour 3)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(18:56) Mike Gorman is the voice of the Boston Celtics on NBC Sports Boston...

ClutchPoints

Isaiah Thomas’ immediate 2-word reaction on playing for Lakers with LeBron James

Isaiah Thomas is back to the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, he is ready to make the most of his new opportunity. Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the Lakers’ showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas opened up about the events leading to his signing with the Purple and Gold franchise. When general manager Rob Pelinka called him on Thursday, Thomas didn’t hesitate in his response and expressed his desire to play.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Isaiah Thomas Shows Why He Belongs in His Debut

Through true grit and perseverance, Isaiah Thomas played in his first game this season and showed flashes of his season in Boston, where he averaged 29 points and six assists. In 21 minutes, he scored a team-high 19 points with two triples and was able to do what he did best in his prime, get to the charity stripe. Before the serious hip injury he suffered, he averaged about 8.5 freebies in the 2016-17 campaign that made him an MVP candidate.
NBA
NESN

TD Garden Absolutely Erupts After Jayson Tatum Crazy Slam Vs. Warriors

BOSTON — The TD Garden crowd certainly loves Jayson Tatum. After a slow start by the Boston Celtics in the first half against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, they came alive to begin the third quarter and the Garden almost burst after Tatum threw down a monster dunk after Marcus Smart won a jump ball over center Kevon Looney.
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

The NBA has recently been severely impacted by COVID-19, with several players having to enter the league's health and safety protocols. With many teams being without their top players, forcing emergency signings and G-League call-ups, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about the situation. Warriors reporter Mark Haynes...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Add Al Horford, Grant Williams To Health And Safety Protocols

BOSTON (CBS) — COVID-19 has hit the NBA hard over the last week, and the Boston Celtics are now joining the mix. Boston has placed Al Horford and Grant Williams in health and safety protocols, ruling both out for Friday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. The two forwards now join Jabari Parker, who was placed in protocol on Thursday. The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, with Horford spending much of the night defending Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks star landed in protocol on Wednesday. Horford was sidelined to start the season after testing positive for COVID-19, and has said that he is vaccinated. Williams Tweeted shortly after Friday’s news broke that he is feeling good and will be back in no time. Feeling Good. To all that have reached out thanks for your love and support. Be back in no time !! — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) December 17, 2021 Losing Horford and Williams will leave the Celtics pretty shorthanded in the back court against the Warriors on Friday night. Boston has three games over the next four nights, with home games against the Knicks and 76ers on Saturday and Monday night, respectively.
NBA
ClutchPoints

COVID-19 hits Warriors vs. Celtics in big way Friday

The NBA has seen a spike in COVID related cases in recent days, causing disruption to team’s normal routines. It was announced Friday morning that the Boston Celtics have canceled their morning shoot around ahead of tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors. On Thursday, the Celtics placed...
NBA

