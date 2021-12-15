Sound Advice: Stereo receiver recommendations

It’s 8:06 am. Your meeting started at 8:00 am. Fumbling to hide the coffee you just bathed your shirt in and hoping it looks more like a pattern. You’re stressed out and still trying to join the morning meeting. You’re unsuccessfully trying to look awake and hide the doughnut you’re inhaling. Then the unthinkable happens — you need to join the conversation. This is the critical moment, the one you told yourself you couldn’t miss. Then you notice your audio isn’t set up. Hand gestures and more spilled coffee abound and repeated inquiries asking if you are having audio issues flood in. Sound familiar?

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO