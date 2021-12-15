ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Widow: the latest trailer accumulates 70 million views in 1 day

By Lisa Durant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can’t wait to see what happens in the solo movie of the Black widow, the Marvel character played by Scarlett Johansson and who is part of the Avengers. And since there is less left for us to enjoy the film (it will be on July 9 of this...

Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
Scarlett Johansson
Florence Pugh
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
ComicBook

Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel Return With New Photo

The last big news on The Marvels, Marvel Studios' upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, was that the wait had just gotten a little longer after a reshuffling of the release date calendar. Production has been ongoing on the film for several months though and now star Brie Larson has put out a tease of her own for the new movie. Larson took to social media and posted a photo of what looks like a custom piece of The Marvels jewelry, featuring a pendant with all three of the logos of the lead Marvel heroes that will appear in the film (Carol Danvers' Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau's Photon), plus a "B" charm so we know that it's hers. Check it out below!
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
epicstream.com

The Real Reason Why Scarlett Johansson Sued Disney Revealed

After months of speculations, ScarJo is finally clearing the air. Scarlett Johansson's shocking lawsuit against Disney over the release model of Black Widow is arguably one of the biggest newsmakers of this year. Both camps have fired shots at one another and just when everyone thought the relationship between them has been tarnished forever, cooler heads prevailed in the end with the MCU actress and the House of Mouse agreeing to a reported $40-million settlement.
Popculture

Marvel Netflix Character Officially Returning to the MCU

Marvel Studios will bring back Charlie Cox as Daredevil in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project. This had been speculated for months, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the rumors while promoting the next MCU movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox starred as the Man Without Fear in the critically acclaimed three-season Daredevil show produced for Netflix from 2015 to 2018.
POPSUGAR

Looks Like Tom Holland's Future as Spider-Man Has Been Sealed With Another Marvel Trilogy

Spider-Man fans will be thrilled to know that we haven't seen the last of Tom Holland in the Marvel universe! Spider-Man: No Way Home's star actor has already been confirmed to return to the movie franchise, and it seems like the future is looking quite bright for him. According to film producer Amy Pascal, not only will Sony continue to collaborate with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man movies, they'll all reportedly star Holland as well!
CinemaBlend

Avatar 2 Image Shows Off The Pandora’s New Water Setting

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has been in some form of development for more than a decade. For most of that time we were simply waiting for that movie to be written. But even once that was done and the movie began filming, we’ve continued to wait, as the movie has seen delay after delay. It’s still coming, and we’ve still never seen a real shot of the finished product. However, we have continued to get hints at what this new film will look like, and it does look impressive.
ComicBook

Shang-Chi: Kevin Feige Says Marvel Was Worried How Audiences Would React to Non-English Opening

Marvel Studios embraced the Chinese fantasy genre of wuxia in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' opening scene. In it, Wenwu searches for the fabled city of Ta Lo. He meets Li on the city's border. The two fight at first but quickly fall in love. The characters speak in Mandarin, with subtitles appearing on the screen throughout the scene. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige admits feeling concerned that the sequence might not go over well with mainstream movie audiences. His worries appear to have been unfounded. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings proved successful enough to warrant a sequel and a new Disney+ series from the film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton.
Syracuse.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer; ‘MacGruber’ returns; Daredevil confirmed: Buzz

Whoa. Keanu Reeves is back as Neo / Mr. Anderson in the new trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections,” though we still don’t know if he’s plugged back into the Matrix, had his memory wiped or some other blue pill/red pill explanation for what happened to our hero from the original trilogy. The fourth “Matrix” movie, directed by Lana Wachowski and also starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith, will premiere Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. The film comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.
ComicBook

Even Doctor Strange Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Was Shocked by Harry Styles' Eternals Debut

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch could not believe that Harry Styles was in Eternals. The Marvel actor talked to ET Online about his general surprise at the reveal. Chloe Zhao and her cast worked very hard to keep a lid on the pop star's inclusion throughout filming. But, the public would have to learn about it sometime. It sounds as if Doctor Strange ended up finding out at the same time as everyone else. (Which is probably fine by Kevin Feige and the decision-makers. The fewer people that know, the less the chance of a major leak ahead of the movie's premiere.) Cumberbatch says that he was "out of the loop", which isn't hard to imagine with filming Spider-Man, finishing up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and completing Power of the Dog over at Netflix. There are only so many hours in the day, even for a superhero.
geekositymag.com

Black Widow To Appear In Next Hawkeye Episode

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Black Widow appears on the next episode of Disney Plus’ Hawkeye next week. After a Kingpin tease, Black Widow delivers her sting. Of course, this isn’t the original Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff died in Avengers: Endgame. Rather, this is her...
ScreenCrush

James Cameron Gives First Look at ‘Avatar 2’

It’s been over ten years since Avatar debuted and quickly went on to become the biggest film in the history of the medium. James Cameron has spent much of that time working on sequels, which have been pushed back several times as the project ballooned to encompass four more Avatar movies, and as his series’ studio, Fox, got acquired by Disney. Barring any further delays, we’re finally about one year away from the release of the first of the films.
