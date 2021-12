The Lady Bulldog basketball team won its eighth straight game after a 76-50 win against East Central Saturday. SWOSU started slowly, but they picked it up as the quarter went along and found themselves ahead 18-8 at the end of the first quarter. Macy Gore hit four 3- pointers and scored 12 of SWOSU’s 18 points in the first quarter. Makrya Tramble was efficient passing the ball with four assists.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO