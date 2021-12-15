ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Snake Bytes: 12/15 - The Quiet Season

By James Attwood
azsnakepit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, it is looking like most of the usual February minor league deals are going to be inked before New Year’s Day. The Astros’ Joe Espada will also be interviewed. Steve Cohen is now...

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Trevor Story’s final destination just became more apparent

On Thursday, there was a bombshell report made by ESPN’s Buster Olney about the state of the free agent shortstop market involving Carlos Correa and, by proxy, Trevor Story. As Call To The Pen‘s Kevin Henry noted yesterday, the Detroit Tigers reportedly offered Carlos Correa a ten-year deal for $275 million which Correa, obviously, turned down. But it was also reported that the Houston Astros are not comfortable offering any more than a six-year deal to any player.
MLB
theScore

Where do baseball's top remaining free agents fit best?

November saw a record-breaking frenzy of free-agent signings - $1.9 billion was spent. For context, the $1-billion mark had never been reached in a single month before. Despite the rush to lock up stars before the owners' lockout, there are still prime free agents available when business resumes. The two sides are not expected to discuss core issues until after the New Year.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
TMZ.com

Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video Shows Braves Star Grabbing Wife By Neck

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna had his hand aggressively wrapped around his wife's neck just minutes before his arrest last May ... new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. The incident all went down on May 29 in Sandy Springs, GA., after cops say they were called to a...
ATLANTA, GA
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees sign former White Sox, Phillies reliever

Ender Inciarte wasn’t the only former big-leaguer the Yankees signed Wednesday. They also came to terms on a minor-league deal with righty Jimmy Cordero, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Cordero didn’t pitch in 2021, recovering from Tommy John surgery that he had in March. It’s unclear when...
MLB
NJ.com

Mets hire Buck Showalter: What it means for Yankees

The Buck stops in Queens. On Saturday, the Mets agreed on a deal with Buck Showalter to make the 65-year-old their new manager. Multi-billionaire owner Steve Cohen broke the news on Twitter: “I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets.”. The...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Joe Espada
Person
Tripp Gibson
Person
Buck Showalter
Detroit Sports Nation

10 Greatest Detroit Tigers hitters of all time

The Detroit Tigers have been around for a very long time which means they have a very long list of great hitters. Today we will be taking a look at the top 10 greatest Tigers hitters of all time. No. 1 on this list should not come as a surprise, but there is sure to be some disagreement when it comes to the other nine who made this list. Who do you think are the greatest hitters ever to wear the Old English ‘D’? Are we in lockstep?
MLB
FanSided

This Dodgers-White Sox trade could bring Craig Kimbrel to LA

Dodgers could use some bullpen help, huh? Perhaps they should call the Chicago White Sox, a team that’s been borderline screaming about dangling Craig Kimbrel since the moment they acquired him last summer. Maybe they should call the Cubs and see if they can have Nick Madrigal back? Too...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Bytes#Mets#Buster Espn#Mlb Umpire
FanSided

Braves’ competition for Freddie Freeman, explained

Why do the Braves have so much competition for Freddie Freeman when they’ve been the clear favorites to bring him back for months?. The Braves’ interest in Freeman isn’t going anywhere — until he actually signs elsewhere, Atlanta is the odds-on favorite to bring back the face of the franchise. Recent reports to suggest Freeman is a little frustrated with the Braves front office, though.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Saturday’s Mets Manager News

The New York Mets have their next manager. On Saturday, team owner Steven Cohen took to Twitter to announce veteran coach Buck Showalter as the Mets’ new leader. “I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets,” he wrote. Showalter has...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Walker Buehler Shares Inside Look Of Wedding

Wedding season continued for the Los Angeles Dodgers last week as Walker Buehler and fiancée McKenzie Marcinek tied the knot in their home state of Kentucky. He joined teammates Caleb Ferguson and Mookie Betts in getting married this offseason. Ferguson, Austin Barnes, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Will Smith...
MLB
CBS Boston

Early Hall Of Fame Voting Shows Positive Sign For David Ortiz

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz has the credentials and the résumé to be a Hall of Famer. Thus far in the process, he also has the votes. While there’s still a long way to go in the process, the early returns on public ballots offer a very positive picture for Ortiz, who is eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time this year. Ryan Thibodaux, who runs the Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Tracker website, shared an update on voting based on all of the ballots that have been made public so far. In those ballots, Ortiz had received 78.6...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy