Snake Bytes: 12/15 - The Quiet Season

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz has the credentials and the résumé to be a Hall of Famer. Thus far in the process, he also has the votes.
While there’s still a long way to go in the process, the early returns on public ballots offer a very positive picture for Ortiz, who is eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time this year.
Ryan Thibodaux, who runs the Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Tracker website, shared an update on voting based on all of the ballots that have been made public so far. In those ballots, Ortiz had received 78.6...
