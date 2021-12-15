Tonight at 11: Rupert's Battle with Cancer

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — He is arguably the most beloved contestant on Survivor. Rupert Boneham is the Hoosier who gained fame on the reality show because of that ty dyed shirt, that beard and that voice. Always that voice. But the roar that made Rupert famous almost fell silent when...
Comedian and musician Kim Chul Min has passed away at the age of 54. It was reported that he passed away on December 16 at the Korea Cancer Center Hospital hospice ward, where he was admitted earlier that day. His wake is being held at the funeral parlor in the hospital.
Shannen Doherty is "doing well" amid her ongoing battle with stage 4 cancer. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who in February 2020 revealed she was battling stage 4 breast cancer, gave an update on her health during a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Doherty taking a moment to reflect on the past year and her hopes for 2022.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Mom Melissa Eich has many ways to describe her son Owen. “I would say that you are silly, and adventurous, and really smart,” she said, smiling at him. He’s energetic and creative, but the 4-year-old is tough too. Last year, just after his third birthday, things got...
Nicole Miller launched a nonprofit organization to support those battling cancer through finances, research and self-care. One night while sleeping in her bed with her daughter, Nicole Miller of Gainesville had a dream that she had breast cancer. Four months later, she was diagnosed with just that. At age 32,...
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - State Farm and the Roc Solid Foundation teamed up to gift a play set and build it for a 5-year-old battling cancer. Today was all about working on the yard. But soon it will be play time for Finnegan Walters. Fearless Finny, as the family calls...
Kymber Johnson, an 11-year-old from Columbia Falls who waged a valiant battle with cancer, died Dec. 6. Johnson attended Glacier Gateway Elementary School and the students and staff are mourning her loss, said principal Penni Anello on Monday. “She was an amazing kid,” an emotional Anello said. “Oh my goodness.”...
ATLANTA (CBS46) — iHeartRadio's 94.9 The Bull is helping kids in need with a radiothon for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The hospital, which offers free treatment, travel, housing and food to patients in their care, treats childhood cancers and pediatric diseases. Treatments and research at St. Jude has...
Kerry Baggott’s husband died almost a year ago from multiple myeloma. She says his persistent back pain could have been a cancer symptom. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of blood cancer. This cancer can be tricky to diagnose. Many of its symptoms, like tiredness, nausea and constipation, can be...
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Ever since tenth grade, Summer Williams wanted to do a job that would help people. In high school, she joined the Fire Explorers program with the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department. "You could just tell when she started that this was her passion," said Fire Chief Tony Mauldin. Williams...
A Woman Learns She Has A Brain Tumor, And Then Waits A Year For Surgery. Kristy Dury first learned about her brain tumor in November 2019 when she sought treatment for a case of conjunctivitis. The working mom with four kids had been experiencing intense pressure headaches at the time and one of her eyes was bloodshot.
'Bachelor' Star Gets Involved In Brain Cancer Research After His Friend's Diagnosis. Tim Robards, who appeared as the original bachelor on the Australian version of the popular reality show, is helping to raise funds for cancer research as an ambassador for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation after his friend Tom Barrett, 41, learned he had brain cancer.
Family members and friends are mourning the loss of Stacey Pentland. The mother of four, who gained a huge following on TikTok as she documented her battle with lymphoma on the platform, died on Nov. 18. Pentland was 37. "It is with great sadness that I have to tell you...
Rapper Kangol Kid, who emerged as one of Hip-Hop’s earliest stars in the 80s, has succumbed to a well documented battle with colon cancer at the age of 55. News of the pioneering artist’s death broke out on social media overnight, with Jermaine Dupri being among the first to offer condolences on Facebook early Saturday morning.
From losing her mother to brain cancer, to battling a noncancerous brain tumor herself, to saying goodbye her beloved dog, TV host Maria Menounos has been through a lot. But she’s always been determined to be open about her experiences to help both herself and others. Menounos recently revealed that...
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In the midst of the fight of her life, one Pooler woman is sending a powerful message. The mother of two is currently fighting cancer for the second time in just two years. “I was diagnosed in 2019 with invasive ductal carcinoma, breast cancer.”. For...
"My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures," Cannon said of Zen, who passed away earlier this month from a rare form of brain cancer. Nick Cannon is detailing his late son Zen's illness following the 5-month-old's recent death.
