Watcha Watchin’ Wednesday – documentaries to look out for

In 1975, Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, who died Dec. 9 at age 93, was the first woman to be nominated for a directing Oscar. Eighteen years later, Jane Campion became the second, for her 1993 period drama The Piano.
The film follows a mute Scottish woman (Holly Hunter) who is sold into marriage by her father and moves to New Zealand with her daughter (Anna Paquin). Campion lost to Steven Spielberg, who earned his first directing award (for Schindler’s List). But, like Wertmüller, Campion was nominated for original screenplay, which she won. Campion told the crowd, “When I was a student...
