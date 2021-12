Continuing the We Love Baseball awards is the Most Versatile Player award. And man, there sure are a lot of ways to define versatile. The fun thing about utility players is that no two utility players are useful in the same combination of ways, so trying to pick who was best at that didn’t make a whole lot of sense. It’s sort of like picking your favorite dinosaur in that no answer is wrong (unless you don’t agree with me. and it’s the Ankylosaur. duh).

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO