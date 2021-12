We have reached the Season Two finale of “Family or Fiancé” and what a ride it has been. We’re sad to see the season come to an end, but we’re excited to share a sneak preview clip from the episode for your viewing pleasure! This week you’ll meet Khaneisha and LaBarron who are very much in love. All seems to be going well, except for the fact that the bride-to-be didn’t tell her family that she had a boyfriend let alone a fiancé. In the first look clip below Khaneisha’s sister is furious that she did not know how serious Khaneisha and LaBarron’s relationship was. Khaneisha is struggling to understand why her sister is so upset since they do not live close to each other.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO