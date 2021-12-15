National Health Spending in 2020 Increases due to Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. David Trone, Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, all D-Md., have announced $43,027,768 in federal funding for rural health care providers across Maryland who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medicare beneficiaries for expenses related to COVID-19. “This funding will go a long way in securing dependable, affordable health care for folks across Western Maryland," Trone said. "Having grown up on a chicken and hog farm, I know how important it is for rural communities to have a seat at the table. It should go without saying: Rural communities should benefit from the American Rescue Plan as much as any other community in our country. I’m glad to see these much-needed resources coming their way.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO