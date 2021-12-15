Colorado’s Historic National Western Stock Show Returns in 2022

While 2021 wasn't near as bad as 2020, it still had its challenges. We're ready to say hello to 2022 and a city close to home is in the Top 10 ranked places to Celebrate. We've all likely watched one of those big countdown shows on New Year's Eve, live from the heart of New York City, in Times Square. While I've been to Times Square with my wife, we've never even thought about doing New Year's Eve there. Mostly because it's too packed full of people and that's not really my jam. A lot of people aren't as boring like me and travel to New York City each year just to be a part of that massive celebration. While New York, New York, is the number one New Year's Eve destination, Denver, Colorado, still cracks the top ten.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO