ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Josh Groban to portray Billy Joel in new Audible scripted original series

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Groban has recorded at least one of Billy Joel‘s songs, but now, he’ll actually be playing the part of The Piano Man himself in a new original scripted series from Audible. The series is called The Miranda Obsession, and it’s based on a true story that...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Gets 50th Anniversary Video: Ringo Starr, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen Among Many Friends Lending A Little Help

After 50 years, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” finally gets its first official video, and not without a little help from a lot of friends. In the star-packed effort directed by Lance Bangs and exec produced by Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison with David Zonshine, the new “My Sweet Lord” video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as “metaphysical special agents” searching for something that can’t be seen. Sending them on the mission: Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill himself. With seemingly most of Hollywood and New York celebrities showing up for cameos, the video includes appearances by Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette, Joe...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
92.9 THE LAKE

Watch Dave Grohl’s Kazoo-Heavy Cover of Billy Joel’s ‘Big Shot’

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin are keeping up the holiday festivities with another entry in their Hanukkah Sessions covers series, this time of Billy Joel's "Big Shot." "While he claims a secular Long Island upbringing (and has songs full of Catholic and Italian imagery), Billy Joel remains one of the great Jews of musical scripture — here’s his ultimate ode to a true Macher: 'Big Shot!'" Grohl wrote via Foo Fighters' Twitter account, linking to a video of the performance.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
101.9 The Rock

Reissue Roundup: Fall Sets From David Bowie, Billy Joel and More

Not so surprisingly, the weeks leading up to the holidays have yielded a bounty of reissues, box sets and archival releases. There's the usual grab bag of expanded albums, deep-dive anniversary celebrations, unearthed lost treasures and dusted-off vault recordings in the below roundup of fall 2021 releases. Some big names...
MUSIC
stpetecatalyst.com

Josh Groban to sing with The Florida Orchestra Feb. 5

Singer Josh Groban, who has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, will perform with The Florida Orchestra at the annual TFO gala concert, Feb. 5 at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg. Singing pop, jazz, classical, standards and adult contemporary music, the Los Angeles-born Groban was named the best-selling...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#Vanity Fair#Abc Audio
940wfaw.com

Flashback: Billy Joel’s ‘Storm Front’ Hits Number One

It was 32 years ago today (December 16th, 1989) that Billy Joel's 11th studio album, Storm Front hit Number One, displacing Milli Vanilli's 1989 three-week chart-topper, Girl You Know It's True. The album, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for one week, spent 17 weeks in the Top 10. Storm Front marked the “Piano Man's” first album since 1977 not to be produced by the legendary Phil Ramone, with Billy tapping Foreigner leader Mick Jones to sit behind the boards for his final album of the decade. Billy had originally approached Eddie Van Halen to produce the set, but due to Van Halen duties passed on the offer — but suggested Jones, who had recently helmed the band's 1986 5150 album.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Rockness Monsta “Billy Joel”

The Rockness Monsta and producer Ron Browz are set to release their. Ether Rocks LP on February 11, and release their first single, “Billy Joel”. In the accompanying music video, the Brooklyn rapper posts up on the corner while delivering his rugged flow on Ron’s triumphant beat. Better make way.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway Stars Brian d’Arcy James, Tom Kitt Honor Late Actress Rebecca Luker in “She Has Hope” Video

A new music video honors the life and legacy of Tony Award-nominated actress and singer Rebecca Luker one year after her death. Produced in conjunction with Project ALS, the video for “She Has Hope” features never-before-seen footage of the late actress and highlights the lives of several other women diagnosed with the nervous system disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s. Luker, who co-wrote the song with her husband and Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Danny Burstein, died on Dec. 23, 2020, from complications due to ALS. Burstein opened up about her passing in a January 2021 essay for The Hollywood Reporter,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Richard Gere
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Josh Groban
Person
Ted Kennedy
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Richard Perry
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
Robert De Niro
Rolling Stone

Siedah Garrett on Her Years With Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Diana Ross

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett. Siedah Garrett will go down in pop-music history as the woman who co-wrote “Man in the Mirror” for Michael Jackson and then duetted with him on the worldwide hit “I Just Can’t Stop...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, Lorne Michaels, Berry Gordy, Justino Díaz Feted as Kennedy Center Honors Returns to In-Person Event

WASHINGTON, D.C. — To the delight of a standing-room-only audience that included the First Family, the Kennedy Center Honors paid hearty tribute on Sunday night to actress/singer Bette Midler, opera bass-baritone Justino Diaz, Motown founder Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” honcho Lorne Michaels and singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell. The event, last...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals Queen of Hearts as Winner: Here’s the Identity of the Final Two Celebrities

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 13, “Finale,” which aired Dec. 16 on Fox. When it comes to the Queen of Hearts, there’s no playing. Singer/songwriter Jewel was unmasked as the Season 6 winner of “The Masked Singer,” having wowed the show’s panelists and fans while disguised as the Queen of Hearts. Jewel beat out runner-up Todrick Hall, who was unmasked as the Bull. Jewel told Variety that she signed on to do “The Masked Singer” for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it allowed her to maintain...
TV & VIDEOS
southernillinoisnow.com

“Hello, Sidney…” Paramount releases new promo pics starring the ‘Scream’ series’ original survivors

Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox are featured in a trio of new posters for the upcoming fifth film in the Scream series. The faces of Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Arquette’s Dewey Riley, and Cox’s Gale Weathers are shown posing with the creepy mask of the Ghostface killer they’ve all managed to survive through multiple films. Below them is the movie’s tagline, “It’s Always Someone You Know.”
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Michael Imperioli Talks Throwing His ‘Sopranos’ Emmy in the Garbage and Meeting Martin Scorsese

Michael Imperioli won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in 2004 for his iconic role as Christopher Motlisanti on The Sopranos. But despite the honor, his statue ended up in a hotel room trash bin by the end of the night — or so he says on Rolling Stone‘s The First Time. “We were up all night, because like I said, we won best show,” explains Imperioli. (The Sopranos also took home Outstanding Drama Series that year, a first for a cable show.) “By five in the morning, we were drunk out of our minds. My wife and I go back...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Will Forte Talks 'Oblivious' Role in New Audible Sci-Fi Comedy Series 'MiddleSpace' (Exclusive)

SNL alum Will Forte is well-known for playing quirky and hilarious characters and his role in the new Audible Original series MiddleSpace: The Rebels Attack, And Then The Other Side Attacks As Well is no exception. In the narrative comedy podcast, Forte plays Starship Captain George Cottonhammer, the unassuming leader of a military spacecraft. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Forte shared some insight into captain Cottonhammer, saying that the "oblivious" character was very "fun" to play.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy