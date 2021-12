Story updated throughout the day. Leelanau County Road Commission manager Brendan Mullane told the Sun that “every half hour or so” first responders are receiving new reports of a tree down and a road closed—as the winds continue to blow today and tonight. If it’s just a tree, the Fire Departments can clear it. But Mullane emphasizes that barricades mean power lines are down. “Don’t be tempted to drive through. It’s very dangerous if power lines are down,” he said.

