Duncanville (Tex.) The OakRidge School 2023 shortstop Ajani Lyons (6-foot-1, 195) has been working hard to get ready for the upcoming season. "Since last season ended I have been living in the weight room, trying to get physical, stronger and faster, which resulted in my 60 yard time to becoming 6.6s," Lyons told 247Sports. "On the baseball side, I am now playing the Canes Southwest select 17u team. I have been working hard on getting reps at the plate and on the field making both my swing and fielding mechanics as quick and smooth. With me playing shortstop, second base and third base I have to keep my skills sharp for the upcoming season."

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO