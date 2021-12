BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Saturday night’s Patriots-Colts matchup in Indianapolis. – Since 2000, the Patriots are 8-0 in Saturday games. – With a 9-4 record, the Patriots have secured their 35th winning season overall and 24th since Robert Kraft took over ownership. – The Pats have scored at least 30 points in their last nine games against the Colts. – New England has won eight straight over Indianapolis. Indy’s last win over the Patriots was in 2009. – This will be the 82nd meeting between the Pats and the Colts. The Patriots lead the...

