VIDEO: New survey finds Muscatine County farmland valued at $10,258/acre in 2021
By Sam Walker
voiceofmuscatine.com
4 days ago
After several years of modest gains and losses, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland skyrocketed 29 percent in 2021. Farmland in Muscatine County was valued at $10,258 per acre in the Iowa State University survey released Tuesday, an increase of 27.7 percent over last year. Scott...
After adding over 979,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 49.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 790,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
HULL, Iowa -- Farmland in Northwest Iowa remains among the richest in the state, with the region home to 8 of the 10 counties with the highest average values, a new study shows. Bolstered by rising grain prices and higher yields, Iowa's farmland values jumped 29 percent this year, the...
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Landowners who purchased Missouri property in 2021 paid more for land than buyers who purchased land in 2020, according to the latest Missouri Farmland Values Opinion Survey report from University of Missouri Extension. Agricultural economist Ray Massey, who led the survey, projects the upswing in land...
Another resident of Muscatine County has died from COVID-19, while the number of new cases increased again ahead of Christmas. According to data published Friday morning on the State of Iowa’s COVID-19 dashboard, there were 133 positive tests in Muscatine over the last seven days with a total of 7,451 cases since the pandemic began.
Iowa farmland values are at record levels according to the most recent survey done by Iowa State University. Associate professor Wendong Zhang says the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland has skyrocketed to $9,751, up $2,193 or a 29 percent increase in 2021. That is 12-percent above the previous peak in 2013.
Iowa farmland values jumped 29-percent this year to an average of $9,751 an acre, which is the highest in 80 years before inflation adjustment according to an Iowa State University survey. The last time Iowa's farmland values increased more than 25-percent was in 2011 when they went up 32.5-percent. Wendong...
The average price for an acre of Iowa farmland increased by 29% in 2021, and the rate of growth was even higher for Dubuque County and its neighbors. The annual Iowa Land Value Survey, the results of which were released Tuesday, showed that the average price per acre is now $9,751, up from $7,559 one year ago.
AMES — Iowa State University Extension’s annual farmland survey released Tuesday shows a surge in the estimated value of farmland that hasn’t been seen in a decade. ISU’s Wendong Zhang oversees the survey and released the results today. “The statewide average as of November, 2021, is up 29%,” he says. Zhang is an associate professor of economics at ISU, and says average price is a first in some 80 years of surveys. “The nominal land values as reported, $9,751, is the record high since we have recorded data in 1941. So, the nominal land values in Iowa reach the highest that we have ever seen,” Zhang says.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa farmland value jumped 29% this year to an average statewide value of $9,751 per acre, the highest such value recorded by Iowa State University since it began its survey in 1941. The last time farmland values increased more than 25% in a year...
Iowa State University Extension’s annual farmland survey released today (Tuesday) shows a surge in the estimated value of farmland that hasn’t been seen in a decade. Wendong Zhang oversees the survey and spoke about the results. Zhang is an associate professor of economics at I-S-U, and says the...
The average value of an acre of Iowa farmland is up 29 percent this year compared to last year, a “dramatic increase” according to an Iowa State University survey. One acre of low, medium and high quality farmland across the state has an average value of $9,751, which is nearly $2,200 higher than the average value per acre in 2020.
Hamilton County witnessed a 28.5 percent increase in its land value for 2021. The Iowa State University Land Value survey was released on Tuesday morning. The value soared to $11,821 per acre this year compared with $9,198 per acre in 2020. This is a change of $2,623 over the past year. Two of the reasons for the increase is due to surging ethanol demand and high commodity prices. Iowa State University associate professor of economics said that the increase this year is due to much stronger commodity prices thanks to higher exports,stronger than expected crop yields and strong ad hoc COVID-19 related government payments. The nominal value of an acre of farmland is now higher than at any point since Iowa State University began its survey in 1941. The average value of farm land in Iowa skyrocketed to 29 percent this year.
BREAKING NEWS: The omicron covid variant has begun ripping through Iowa, with the number of confirmed cases leaping across seven counties, as for the third week in a row covid numbers have soared across the state, prompting some to wonder if new restrictions including mask mandates and remote learning for schools may be on the way.
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that it has detected its first case of the Omicron variant from a resident who was unvaccinated.
The variant was detected from a collected specimen on Dec. 9 through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program.
Indiana was one of just seven states in which Omicron had not yet been detected including Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Vermont according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Omicron variant is the latest mutation of the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant is said to spread more easily and faster than the Delta variant.
According to the CDC, vaccines are the best defense in a continued effort to prevent COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose are best protected against the Omicron variant.
In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, experts are advising individuals to get fully vaccinated and get a booster if eligible, wear well-fitting masks over their nose and mouth in indoor and outdoor public settings, and get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
