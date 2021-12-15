Kennedy Saves Your Holiday Travel

As you know, Christmas is next week. If you haven’t scouted out the perfect tree from a sales lot or your back yard, it’s time to get with it. Perhaps you’ve already dragged the plastic tub out of the garage or shed or wherever you store your fake tree during the off season. If so, now all you have to do is decorate it. If, however, you prefer the real thing and you can’t afford one, come on over. My fields are full of spruce just waiting to be chopped down, hauled away, decorated and admired.

