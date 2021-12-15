ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Kennedy Saves Your Holiday Travel

Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Kennedy shares her frustrations with people’s lack of airport etiquette, as Americans head into...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Pet Peeves#Americans
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Traveling through Hopkins Airport this holiday season? Here are some tips to make your trip easier

*Watch our past report in the video, above, on travel for Thanksgiving at Hopkins* CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is sharing some important tips with travelers this holiday season. The airport expects 400,000 passengers to arrive and depart from Dec. 17 through Jan. 2, which is 90% of the passenger levels seen in […]
CLEVELAND, OH
UPI News

Triple threat of snow, ice and rain to disrupt holiday shopping and travel

Snow, ice and rain are expected to return across the northeastern United States this weekend, disrupting holiday travel and dampening last-minute holiday shopping. After record-challenging warmth surged across the Northeast over the past week, a chilly mix of precipitation began to arrive on Friday night as sleet was reported in central Pennsylvania that melted away quickly after landing on roads and decks of homes, along with some rain.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Sharon Kennedy: Time to get your Christmas tree

As you know, Christmas is next week. If you haven’t scouted out the perfect tree from a sales lot or your back yard, it’s time to get with it. Perhaps you’ve already dragged the plastic tub out of the garage or shed or wherever you store your fake tree during the off season. If so, now all you have to do is decorate it. If, however, you prefer the real thing and you can’t afford one, come on over. My fields are full of spruce just waiting to be chopped down, hauled away, decorated and admired.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
frommers.com

Maker's Mark Will Reimburse Your Checked Baggage Fee for Holiday Travel

Holiday travel just got a dram cheaper, thanks to a friendly promotion from Maker's Mark. The Kentucky bourbon distiller has announced that it will reimburse airline baggage fees up to $40 per person through December 31 for participants ages 21 and older who apply. The booze brand has reportedly set aside $50,000 for this promotion, so no more baggage fees will be covered after Maker's Mark reaches that limit.
INDUSTRY
attractionsmagazine.com

Spend the ‘Holidays in Space’ at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

As the fall holidays come to a close, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will transform into a universe of twinkling lights for “Holidays in Space.”. This year, guests can experience holiday décor throughout the park — from the transformation of the giant NASA meatball at the entrance into a holiday ornament, wreaths adorning every lamppost, a reimagined holiday tree, thousands of lights and more.
LIFESTYLE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Ok Magazine

Meghan Markle Spotted Frantically Shopping In Montecito As She & Hubby Prince Harry Shun Royal Family For Holidays At Home

Meghan Markle got in a little solo time as she was spotted shopping at some of her favorite shops in the quaint little town of Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex scurried around town to a nearby grocery store, before popping by a kids' clothing boutique, then perusing around a local home furnishing store.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

Sam's Club Shoppers Are Rushing To Get This Snack Spinner Before It's Gone

Some folks may have searched high and low for a new way to serve up snacks. Others might just like wheel-shaped food containers. But whatever their reason, some people really want a spinner in their lives. PopSugar reports that these circular trays have spaces for several snacks, don't accidentally crush delicate foods as easily as bagged snacks, and can easily travel around when you need to dish out some extra treats. The reviewer gave a shout-out to GoBe snack spinners in particular as mentioned how they led the pack. The same brand of snack spinner has popped up at Sam's Club, and buyers have started salivating over it.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fox News

Fox News

684K+
Followers
132K+
Post
596M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy