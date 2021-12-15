In-state OT Ashton Lepo signs with Michigan State football
Ashton Lepo has seen a huge rise in his stock during his upperclassman years in high school. Now, Lepo decided to lock in with the Spartans.
The Spartans beat a strong push from Baylor to earn the commitment and keep Lepo in his home state.
Player Profile
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height/Weight: 6’7″/280 pounds
Hometown: Grand Haven, Michigan
High School: Grand Haven High School
247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 905 nationally
Analysis: Lepo has the prototypical size to be an elite offensive tackle. Lepo has spent the last year transforming his body to be ready for college football. Continuing to love the weight room like he has, while gaining technique, Lepo could be a multi-year starter at tackle for Michigan State.
Stay tuned to Spartans Wire for all of your early signing period coverage!
Comments / 0