In-state OT Ashton Lepo signs with Michigan State football

Ashton Lepo has seen a huge rise in his stock during his upperclassman years in high school. Now, Lepo decided to lock in with the Spartans.

The Spartans beat a strong push from Baylor to earn the commitment and keep Lepo in his home state.

Player Profile

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height/Weight: 6’7″/280 pounds

Hometown: Grand Haven, Michigan

High School: Grand Haven High School

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 905 nationally

Analysis: Lepo has the prototypical size to be an elite offensive tackle. Lepo has spent the last year transforming his body to be ready for college football. Continuing to love the weight room like he has, while gaining technique, Lepo could be a multi-year starter at tackle for Michigan State.

