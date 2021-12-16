ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl chipper after James Ward-Prowse helps seal draw

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QiEoF_0dNwi40Y00

Ralph Hasenhuttl paid tribute to Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse after the free-kick specialist struck with a set-piece in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace .

Wilfried Zaha put the Eagles ahead early on and the hosts appeared in control but the Saints skipper was on hand to turn the game on its head with a superb 32nd-minute equaliser.

Ward-Prowse curled his effort over the wall and into the top corner from 25 yards to score directly from a free-kick for the 11th time in the Premier League putting him joint-third on the all-time list.

It sparked the visitors into life at Selhurst Park and Armando Broja drilled them ahead minutes later, but they had to settle for a point after Jordan Ayew levelled for Palace midway through the second half.

Hasenhuttl said of the free-kick: “It helps massively because it was suddenly very calm in the ground here and our fans woke up.

“This is what you need in that moment. It was fantastic how our fans were fighting with us and supporting us until the end. It is always a pleasure to have them with us and to give everything we can give them.

“For Prowsey, it was a good moment to show his quality and then the belief was there to play how we wanted to play.

“We had massive opportunities to score more and, yeah, second half I saw a game from both teams fighting for everything.”

Despite a point in London, Southampton remain six games without a win and Hasenhuttl admitted they need to try to earn more free-kicks in central areas to help their captain exploit his talent even more.

“It is such a good weapon we have to be more often in a situation where the opposition can foul us,” the Austrian stated.

“I am very happy to have him in my squad and I am very happy he has this quality. We must give him more free-kicks in this position, I think.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira conceded watching Ward-Prowse find the net from a free-kick was “painful” but acknowledged the England midfielder possesses the ability to cause problems.

He added: “It is painful but you have to recognise the quality of the player on set-pieces.

“When it is a corner or right free-kick, or central free-kick, we knew that it is one of the strengths of their team. He took his chance really well and in that situation you just have to congratulate the player.”

Vieira was less impressed with his team’s overall display and insisted they did not deserve to win.

“When you look at the game overall, I am pleased to take a point because I think they played some really good football, they pressured us quite high and we didn’t manage to play through that pressure,” he said.

“At the end they had a couple of chances and situations as well, so I think the point we took tonight, regarding the way we played, I don’t think we deserved more that.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Southampton captain Ward-Prowse: Crystal Palace draw a good point

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse was delighted with their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. A trademark free-kick from Ward-Prowse saw Saints draw level before Armando Broja gave them the advantage heading into the break. Victory wasn't on the cards for Saints as Jordan Ayew's 65th minute goal ensured the points were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Southampton manager Hasenhuttl: Crystal Palace draw was fair result

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl felt that a draw against Crystal Palace was a fair result for both teams. Despite starting the game poorly and going 1-0 down within five minutes, the Saints roared back and took a 2-1 lead through goals from James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja. However, Palace were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ralph Hasenhuttl fully focused on Brentford game amid coronavirus uncertainty

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insists his side are “preparing 100 per cent” for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford amid ongoing coronavirus uncertainty. Bees manager Thomas Frank called for the weekend round of top-flight fixtures to be postponed, with 13 cases of Covid-19 among players and staff at his club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Broja
Person
Seal
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Jordan Ayew
Person
Patrick Vieira
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#England#Southampton#Eagles#Saints#The Premier League#Palace#Austrian
AFP

Arsenal thrive despite Aubameyang row as Premier League's Covid crisis deepens

Arsenal showed they can thrive without axed star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gunners moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against West Ham, while the top-flight's coronavirus crisis deepened on Wednesday. Arsenal are one point above fifth-placed West Ham after a second successive victory eased the drama surrounding Mikel Arteta's decision to strip Gabon forward Aubameyang of the club captaincy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

383K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy