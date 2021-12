"So, Sami, where should I take you?" "Home." Launch Releasing has unveiled the new official US trailer for The Translator, a Syrian-French-Swiss-Belgian-Qatari co-production that first premiered at film festivals last year. It's opening in the US on VOD starting next February. A riveting thriller about an Arabic-English translator for the 2000 Olympics in Australia, who's forced into exile after a fateful mistranslation. He must return to Syria years later after his activist brother goes missing during the Arab Spring. Ziad Bakri stars as Sami, who returns to Syria more than a decade after going into political exile in Australia, to try and find and save his brother at the start of the Syrian revolution. The cast also includes Yumna Marwan, David Field, Sawsan Arsheed, Miranda Tapsell, Fares Helou, and Reem Ali. Whoa this looks intense. And not at all what I was expecting from that intro. A serious thriller with a strong emotional core. Take a look.

