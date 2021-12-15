ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Key quotes from Michigan State football HC Mel Tucker's early signing day press conference

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Of5G1_0dNwhUak00
Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal

Christmas came early for Michigan State football fans on Wednesday as the early signing period came around and MSU picked up a number of new Spartans, including one high profile recruit, to add to their official 2022 recruiting class.

After the dust settled, head coach Mel Tucker spoke to media members. Below, we put together some of the more interesting quotes from that session.

Tucker 'slept fast' last night preparing for today

Another classic Mel Tucker quote.

Covid restrictions lifting gave MSU more information on 2022 class than 2021

Tucker had noted Oxford's Tate Myre when he saw him play in person

Myre was added to the class as an honorary signee.

NIL changing how teams recruit

Mel Tucker calls OL commit Kristian 'Big Dooley' Phillips a 'dancing bear'

Tucker not sure if more players will be added to 2022 class or not

Tucker talks challenges of transfer portal

Mel Tucker on Florida transfer Khris Bogle

Tucker thinks 2023 class will be a major one for MSU

Tucker on Georgia to MSU pipeline

Tucker on Katin Houser, how his team evaluates players

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Michigan State football releases Kenneth Walker III tribute video

Kenneth Walker III will go down as one of the greatest to ever play for Michigan State so it’s only fitting he goes out with a tribute video. Walker announced on Thursday that he’ll be opting out of the Peach Bowl and will declare for the NFL Draft — effectively ending his career at Michigan State. Walker only played one season in East Lansing, but he had a pretty darn incredible tenure with the Spartans.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame football: Signing day superlatives

The early signing period for the 2022 class is pretty much over, with a few commitments trickling in today. For the Irish, they signed twenty-one players, making it a consensus Top-10 effort. There were obvious ups and downs, with the Irish seeing two receivers de-commit in the days leading up to the early period. That didn’t mean the Irish didn’t sign a great class and here are some early signing superlatives for Marcus Freeman’s “first” recruiting class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten Men's Basketball 2021-22: favorites, sleepers and players to watch

Tabbed by many during the preseason as the season’s best college basketball conference, the Big Ten is off to a solid start. Three teams currently occupy the AP Top-25 with a few knocking on the door. A couple of teams are meeting expectations while others are stumbling through the non-conference part of the schedule. Yet, the script will re-write itself when Big Ten play is fully underway at the start of the new calendar year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look around the SEC in men's basketball

It’s that time of year again where people start to care about basketball. LSU Football has dominated the news cycle in Baton Rouge, so it’s understandable if you’re not caught up to date on what’s going on the hardwood. As conference play approaches, let’s see how things look around the SEC.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Signing Day#Free Agents#Recruiting#American Football#Hc#Msu#Chrissolari#Oxford#Nil#Xs Os
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Tennessee graduate assistant hired at Washington

Kalen DeBoer was hired and introduced as Washington’s head coach on Nov. 30. He comes to Washington after serving as Fresno State’s head coach from 2020-21, compiling a 12-6 record. DeBoer served as Indiana’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019. He did not coach for the Hoosiers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Tennessee as he departed for Fresno State.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 things to know about Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell

After the latest scandal involving the first-year head coach, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired head coach Urban Meyer early on Thursday morning. Taking his place in the interim role will be offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who was a member of Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions staff last season before Meyer brought him in to develop quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former badgers forward Aleem Ford makes NBA debut on Friday

Former Wisconsin badgers forward Aleem Ford was one of four players signed to a 10-day contract by the Orlando Magic on Friday. This signing comes via hardship exceptions made by the NBA. Orlando currently has five players ruled out on Friday: Moritz Wagner, Mo Bamba, RJ Hampton, Terrance Ross, and Ignas Brazdeikis all of which are unavailable due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy