Apple has issued its first developer beta build of macOS 12.2 for testing, marking the start of a new beta cycle for the Mac operating system. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.

