Odds and Ends

 4 days ago

Park ranger Roy Sullivan suffered seven direct lightning strikes between 1942 and 1977 and earned more fame than he received. One would have to live in the excesses of the Congo or the Amazon to escape the incessant bombardment of newly enhanced benefits of Medicare for 12 million elderly...

realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
dallassun.com

China supports Russia in NATO demands Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping is fully supportive of Russia's plan to work out security guarantees with NATO to protect its western border, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday. Ushakov's comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Xi via video link. The revelation that China is backing...
MSNBC

Biden's Russia dealings may be the death knell of American credibility

President Joe Biden fancies himself a dealmaker. He has taken the sensibilities he cultivated in the Senate and applied them to the presidency, where he seems to operate under the assumption that statesmanship and diplomatic procedure can resolve even the thorniest of crises. Now, Russia is putting that assumption to the test. His willingness to bend and flex in the face of unreasonable demands from an irresponsible nation are potentially quite dangerous.
AFP

Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine. Another US official told reporters that the United States would respond "sometime next week" on a format for talks and said that Russia should already know that parts of the proposal will be "unacceptable" to Washington.
The Atlantic

Why Are Republicans Siding With Russia?

There’s been a lot of anger this week over Fox News’s born-again populist, Tucker Carlson, going all in on attacking NATO and siding with Russia at the very moment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is massing a gigantic military force on Ukraine’s border. But Carlson, this century’s Vladimir Pozner, has long been a Putin apologist. He’s just throwing off any last pretenses of whose side he’s on in the ongoing global contest between democracy and authoritarianism. (Spoiler: It’s not democracy.)
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
Reuters

Explainer: Why is Russia's Putin so focused on Ukraine?

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has become the main flashpoint in Russia's relations with the West after a build-up of tens of thousands of Russian troops near its border and a series of tough statements from President Vladimir Putin setting out his "red lines". Here are three sets of reasons...
upenn.edu

The end of asylum

Asylum, which “begins with the obligation to provide outsiders admission,” is “one of the most pressing issues of our time,” said Michael Jones-Correa in a Perry World House talk sponsored by the Wolf Humanities Center. Jones-Correa is the President’s Distinguished Professor of Political Science and founding director of the Center for the Study of Ethnicity, Race, and Immigration.
Washington Times

U.S., allies challenged by China and Russia on the march

Dictatorships are on the march, at a level of intensity unprecedented since the Second World War. With no tolerance for free speech or political dissent and guilty of massive human rights abuses, China and Russia have become increasingly aggressive in their attacks on free and democratic nations. They inspire fellow-traveler autocracies like Iran and North Korea to pursue more and ever more dangerous and brazen nuclear extortion strategy.
Reuters

Russia says its proposals can fix relations with U.S. -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s relations with the United States have not hit their lowest point yet and security proposals Moscow has made can help ease tensions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Saturday. Russia said here on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO...
