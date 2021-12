Join us on Tuesday, December 21 to bring some light and cheer to the longest night of the year. The looped trail at Trollwood Park (3664 Elm Street North in Fargo) will be lit at 5 p.m. and glow until 8 p.m. There will be one guided walk beginning at 6 p.m. that will take about 20 minutes. Pre-registration is not required. This is a special way to experience the beauty of the Red River and the trails along it in December.

FARGO, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO