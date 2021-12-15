In the Kitchen with NOLS: Virtual Cookie Exchange

When Lindsay Beck, the executive pastry chef of Table 301 Catering, was growing up outside Chicago, it just wasn’t Christmas without cookies. Her grandmother would roll out a huge spread of sweets every year, from pies and Divinity (a nougat-like candy) to the cut-out sugar cookies that Lindsay and her siblings and cousins used to help ice. “For the entire month of December, my grandmother would pull out a platter of cookies after every meal,” shares the chef, who also makes the desserts for Nose Dive and CAMP. “There were so many different kinds of cookies that you never got tired of them.”
