ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

In the Kitchen with NOLS: Virtual Cookie Exchange

By News
forksforum.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Kitchen with NOLS: Virtual Cookie Exchange will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – noon on Zoom. Registration is required. Register at www.nols.org or by contacting your...

www.forksforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

No Bake Haystack Cookies (2 Ways!)

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Haystack cookies are perfect for the holidays! They are festive, have the perfect crunch, and are so good that you won’t be able to stop at just one!. I love...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cookie#Cookie Cutter#Food Drink#Virtual Cookie Exchange#Nols
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

28 Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Cookie Swap

Have you ever been to a holiday cookie swap? If you haven't, you're missing out. The basic premise is simple: you show up to the house of a friend or family member, bearing the specified amount of home-baked cookies — typically between a half dozen and a dozen per guest attending the swap, recommends Pillsbury. Each guest brings their preferred variety of homemade treats, and (usually) all the delicious options are laid out on a table for all to admire. Using a tin or zip-top bags, guests help themselves to some of each cookie variety, going home at the end of the evening with a jam-packed selection of holiday classics such as gingerbread men, pecan snowballs, and chocolate crinkles.
RECIPES
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
The Independent

8 best juicers for squeezing in your five a day

Few of us manage to eat enough fruit and vegetables each day, however hard we try.Drinking a few makes it a lot easier and counts towards the recommended five portions, although the NHS advises a maximum of 150ml of juice a day, which is the equivalent of a small glass. If you are partial to a refreshing juice in the morning, it’s far better – and cheaper – to blitz up your own than rely on a shop bought one, which may include added sugar and be less fresh. It’s also a great way to use up that extra fruit...
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

The 31 Best Christmas Cookie Ideas and Recipes for an Over-the-Top Cookie Exchange Party

One of my most favorite parties that I look forward to is our annual Christmas cookie exchange party! It’s more low-key than other holiday parties and you don’t have to find a gift or wear the perfect dress. I can’t wait to see what creative and delicious Christmas cookies are going to be shared this year, from sugar cookies and gingerbread cookies, to holiday peppermint bark, truffles, crinkle cookies and thumbprint cookies. Everyone just bakes their little heart out. Some people make the same cookies every year because they are just that good.
RECIPES
Register Citizen

Cookie swap 101: Part celebration, part baking exchange

The holiday cookie swap is an evergreen tradition, a terrific way to share sweetness and celebrate community (and lighten our holiday baking loads!). The premise is simple: Each guest is tasked with bringing a few dozen home-baked cookies. At the party, everyone gets to sample and share, and then towards the end, each guest assembles a container of assorted cookies from all of the bakers present. The result? A whole lot of different cookies for the price of baking a double batch of one recipe.
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Thumbprint Cookies

I love creating new cookie recipes, but I also love the classics. One of our favorite cookies to make at Christmas time are Thumbprint Cookies. They are a holiday favorite and a great addition to any cookie platter. So what are Thumbprint Cookies? If you haven’t had a jam thumbprint,...
RECIPES
towncarolina.com

Cookie School

When Lindsay Beck, the executive pastry chef of Table 301 Catering, was growing up outside Chicago, it just wasn’t Christmas without cookies. Her grandmother would roll out a huge spread of sweets every year, from pies and Divinity (a nougat-like candy) to the cut-out sugar cookies that Lindsay and her siblings and cousins used to help ice. “For the entire month of December, my grandmother would pull out a platter of cookies after every meal,” shares the chef, who also makes the desserts for Nose Dive and CAMP. “There were so many different kinds of cookies that you never got tired of them.”
RECIPES
kyma.com

Cookie wine

Oreo and Barefoot wine team up for a new sweet wine. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot wine had come up with a cookie wine just in time for the holidays. It's called "Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine." It is available today until supplies last.
DRINKS
agrinews-pubs.com

Diamond Dishes: How to host a fun and easy cookie exchange

‘Tis the week after Thanksgiving and holiday baking is officially in season. As we gear up for all the hoopla and fa la la la la-ing, who has time to bake cookies?. You can kill two partridges with one pear tree and share the cookie duties with friends by hosting a cookie exchange party. You’ll all save money and time, get a great variety of cookies and have a low-effort, high-return holiday gathering.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy